Brown, Tatum lift Celtics past Raptors

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 117-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes for the Celtics, who won their second straight after a 14-point victory over Brooklyn in their first NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday night.

“I feel like we're really far from being a finished product, a team that this is it," Porzingis said. "We're far from that still. ... There's going to be ups and downs. There's going to be like three games where it's going to look insane and three games where it's going to fall apart and the fans are going to overreact.”

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 17 points and seven rebounds. Dennis Schroder had 14 points and Jakob Poeltl 12.

Toronto, which had won its last two games — both on the road — shot just 10 for 37 on 3-point attempts. AP