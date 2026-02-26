BSP expands crackdown on financial account scams

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) signed separate information sharing agreements (ISAs) with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These arrangements allow lawful sharing of confidential financial account information to support investigations into scams and related offenses.

Representing BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr., BSP General Counsel Roberto L. Figueroa signed the agreements at the BSP Head Office in Manila on 20 February 2026. He was joined by NBI Acting Director Angelito DLP. Magno, CICC Executive Director Renato A. Paraiso, and SEC Chairperson Francisco ED. Lim.

In his welcome message, General Counsel Figueroa emphasized that the real work begins after the signing: “Its success will not be measured by the document itself, but by its execution–by investigations strengthened, cases resolved, risks mitigated, and harm prevented.”

Deputy Governor and AFASA Technical Working Group Adviser Elmore O. Capule echoed the same commitment: “The BSP remains firmly committed to working with the CICC, NBI, and SEC to ensure that AFASA is implemented with discipline, integrity, and fidelity to the law. Through sustained coordination and mutual trust, we will reinforce the resilience of our financial system and better protect the Filipino public from those who seek to exploit it.”

The ISAs outline procedures for securing information from the BSP’s Consumer Account Protection Office on financial accounts linked to scams, in line with the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) and its implementing rules under BSP Circular 1214.

These agreements will help the NBI and CICC build cases involving AFASA violations and enable the SEC to obtain information relevant to its regulatory mandate, including adjudication of financial consumer complaints. All of this will be done with strict safeguards for bank secrecy and data privacy.

These ISAs strengthen inter-agency coordination in combating financial account scams, enhance investigative capabilities against cyber-enabled fraud, and reinforce the government’s collective efforts to protect the public from financial crime. PR