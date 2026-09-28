BSP honors outstanding Mindanao partners

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas honored six institutional partners in Mindanao on Sept. 28 for initiatives that support efficient cash circulation, digital payments, financial inclusion, and other central bank programs.

The BSP recognized the awardees during its Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony (OBSAC), the final leg of its 2026 stakeholder appreciation series. The central bank held earlier ceremonies for North Luzon in July, Head Office and South Luzon in August, and the Visayas in September.

This year’s Mindanao awardees were recognized for efficient cash circulation, impactful digital payments and financial inclusion initiatives, the full regional rollout of the Paleng-QR Ph Plus program, information campaigns supporting BSP advocacies, and transformative small-scale gold mining operations.

Monetary Board Member Romeo L. Bernardo said Mindanao’s partners have helped support the region’s economic growth while advancing the BSP’s programs.

“Last year, five out of Mindanao’s six regions grew faster than the average. You contributed to that growth. You have also contributed to BSP initiatives and advocacies, which we thank you for,” Bernardo said.

BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat highlighted the role of institutional partners in turning central bank policies into programs that respond to communities’ needs.

“[Stakeholders] understand their communities and help turn policies and programs into practical solutions,” Romulo-Puyat said.

She added: “A good policy is only the beginning. Its real value is seen when it reaches people and makes a difference in their everyday lives. And today, we recognize you. You are the ones who bring this work closer to the people we serve.”

The six awardees are: East West Banking Corp.(Cagayan de Oro), Landbank of the Philippines ( Cash Operations Unit Davao), Landbank of the Philippines (Cotabato Branch), Regional Development Counci (Caraga), and Bangsamoro Information Office (Provincial Government of South Cotabato).

The OBSAC, established in 2004, recognizes institutional partners that support the BSP’s mandates of promoting price stability and financial stability and maintaining a safe and efficient payments and settlements system. PR