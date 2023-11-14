BSP kicks off 2023 Fin-Ed Congress

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kicks off today the 2023 Financial Education Stakeholders (Fin-Ed) Congress, themed "Unlocking Financial Freedom through Holistic Financial Empowerment” at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat urges Fin-Ed stakeholders to move toward a future where financial empowerment is within everyone's reach. “Together, we have the potential to change lives, strengthen our economy, and build an equitable society for every Filipino,” said the Deputy Governor.

Designed as the BSP’s flagship event on financial education, the Fin-Ed Congress also highlights the launch of Fin-Ed programs for the public and vocational education learners, and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel.

The Fin-Ed Congress will introduce e-learning modules for the public and technical vocational education and training learners developed by the BSP, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and BDO Foundation.

Moreover, the BSP and BDO Foundation will hand over new financial education training manuals as supplemental tools for the AFP’s uniformed and civilian personnel’s capacity-building program.

Aside from these, the Fin-Ed Congress will conduct plenary sessions today on undertaking financial stewardship and raising children for financial success; and technical discussions on regional and global perspectives on financial education and health. It will also facilitate the sharing of success stories, challenges, and ways forward for public and private sectors involved in Fin-Ed partnership programs in the country.

Activities will conclude with the “5th Bank Marketing Awards,” a biennial awards program of the Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines that recognizes exemplary marketing initiatives in the banking industry, particularly on financial inclusion and customer centricity.

The opening of the Fin-Ed Congress marks the first face-to-face Fin-Ed event since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. After its kickoff today, it will continue with a series of financial literacy online learning sessions from 21 to 24 November 2023.

The online learning sessions will tackle personal cashflow management, wealth planning and preservation, cybersecurity awareness, consumer protection, and preservation of the integrity of the Philippine banknotes and coins for daily transactions. These will be conducted via Zoom and livestreamed through the BSP’s Facebook pages (@BangkoSentralngPilipinas and @Pisolit).

The Fin-Ed Congress supports Republic Act No. 10922, which designates the second week of November as Economic and Financial Literacy Week. This also aligns with the strategic objective of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion to strengthen financial education and consumer protection of Filipinos. PR