BSP releases Kadayawan Festival commemorative coin

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has released a Kadayawan-themed edition as the eighth installment in its 12-coin "Pista sa Pilipinas" commemorative series, in time for the city's August celebrations, according to BSP's official coin series webpage.

Every release in the "Pista sa Pilipinas" collection carries the same specifications: a ₱100-denomination coin struck in 99.9% silver, weighing 31.1 grams, with a 38.6-millimeter diameter.

BSP describes the series as its first of this kind to promote heritage preservation, cultural appreciation, and numismatic artistry, while boosting tourism and local economies tied to each festival.

The coin's design revives Kadayawan's older name, Apo Duwaling — a portmanteau of Mt. Apo, durian, and the waling-waling orchid, BSP said in a Facebook video announcing the release. BSP added that the design also honors Moro communities, who resisted Spanish colonization and were, alongside the Lumad, among Davao's earliest settlers.

The colorized portion depicts a dancer holding durian, mangosteen, marang, and pomelo, with the waling-waling also featured. On the reverse, symbols from all 12 festivals combine into a giant lantern pattern, representing December's Giant Lantern Festival — the series' final coin, per BSP's coin series webpage.

The coin is available exclusively through the BSP Online Store starting August 20 at 10 a.m., priced at ₱5,000 — though as legal tender, it's worth ₱100.

BSP's webpage notes that onsite or walk-in sales are no longer offered; buyers must register with the online store, and each registered buyer is limited to one piece per festival design.

The Kadayawan coin follows BSP's November 2025 rollout announcement, when Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. presented the full 12-coin lineup to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at a Malacañang ceremony.

One coin is being issued each month through 2026, timed to its festival's celebration, with Peñafrancia, MassKara, Higantes, and the Giant Lantern Festival still to come. GRS