BSP sets Sept. 30 deadline for foreign borrowings plan

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has reminded Philippine entities planning to obtain foreign loans or issue foreign currency-denominated debt to submit their foreign borrowings plan (FBP) by Sept. 30, 2026.

The submission covers planned medium- and long-term foreign borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2026 and the full year of 2027.

The BSP said the requirement applies to resident entities intending to secure medium- and long-term loans from non-residents, including through offshore debt issuances, as well as those planning to issue onshore debt instruments payable in foreign currency.

The central bank said the requirement, provided under the amended Manual of Regulations on Foreign Exchange Transactions, helps it assess the country's foreign funding requirements for the coming year.

The BSP said the information also supports its mandate to regulate foreign borrowings and foreign currency loans to ensure they can be serviced in an orderly manner and remain consistent with the country's debt-servicing capacity.

Concerned entities may download the standard reporting form, Annex D.3 (Medium- and Long-term Foreign Borrowings Plan), from the BSP website.

Completed forms should be submitted to the BSP's International Operations Department through iod-iog1@bsp.gov.ph for public sector loans and iod_loans@bsp.gov.ph for private sector loans. PR