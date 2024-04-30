Bucana bridge 15% completed

In its latest inspection on April 26, 2024, DPWH-Davao said the Bucana bridge has had 15.7 physical accomplishments since the project started in November 2023.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan and Minister Counselor Yang Guoliang of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China and other officials took note of the progress of the construction of the four-lane, six-span extradosed bridge spanning 480.20 meters across the Davao River.

“The assigned engineers from the Unified Project Management Office — Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC) and contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) have shown impressive efficiency and dedication in overcoming challenges and pushing forward the physical accomplishment to 15.7 percent since the civil works activities started on November 2023,” DPWH-Davao said in a post on April 26.

Meanwhile, continuous works on the construction site include bored piling activities for abutment 0, bored piling activities for piers one and two, which are about to be completed, embankment, including the installation of geotubes for approach 0, and construction of batching plant and temporary steel craneway.

Also, Bonoan and Guoliang signed the Supplementary Implementation Agreement on April 24. The agreement confirms the general construction cost, survey and design cost, consultant cost, and project management cost that will be charged in the grant to the Philippines based on the Exchange of Letters signed in November 2018 concerning the construction of the China-Aid Localized Project for Davao River Bridge (Bucana Bridge).

The contract cost of the bridge is P3.126 billion, and the China Aid Grant and the Philippine Government will fund it.

The bridge is scheduled to be completed in November 2025 and is one of the important parts of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road.

To recall, DPWH-Davao reported to the Davao 20th City Council that they have been experiencing delays in the construction of the coastal road because of Road Right-of-Way (RROW) issues, land claims, Davao Light and Power Company posts and cables, and telecommunication facilities pose challenges that could impede construction progress. RGP

