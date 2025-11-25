Bucana Bridge 99% complete, opens Dec 2025

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the Bucana Bridge, also known as the Davao River Bridge and part of the Davao Coastal Road project, is 99.2 percent complete and on track to open by December 2025.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary for Public Works Emil Sadain said the remaining minor works will be finished by the end of November. These include pavement markings on Approach Road 1, sidewalks and fencing, and the final installation of electrical components and system connections.

Sadain said they are expediting the completion of the bridge’s final requirements so it can finally be opened to the public.

“Our priority is to deliver this bridge with the highest level of quality, safety standards, and structural integrity,” he said during a site inspection on November 19.

The bridge will open once DPWH–Davao Region completes the asphalt overlay along Quezon Boulevard, the main access road for motorists using the Bucana Bridge and the Davao Coastal Road.

The DPWH said the construction is being fast-tracked under the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to ease Davao City’s traffic congestion and improve connectivity between its eastern and western coastal areas.

The project is implemented by the Unified Project Management Office–Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC) and funded through a P3.126-billion Official Development Assistance grant from China.

Construction began in November 2023. The bridge is a four-lane, six-span extradosed structure stretching 480.20 meters, with an additional 1,340 meters of approach roads.

Once operational, it is expected to accommodate about 35,000 vehicles daily.

Traffic, tourism, and business significance

The Bucana Bridge is expected to dramatically reshape traffic flow in Davao City as it will serve as a major alternative route, bypassing the congested downtown core and connecting the city’s eastern and western coastal areas.

With the bridge’s handling projection of up to 35,000 vehicles daily, it could substantially ease pressure on the city’s urban road network.

From a business perspective, the bridge offers wide-ranging economic benefits. Improved east–west connectivity is anticipated to facilitate commerce and enhance the movement of goods.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain has reiterated that the project will drive regional economic growth by improving logistics, especially for the agricultural and fishing sectors.

Tourism will likely receive a considerable boost as well.

Better road infrastructure and reduced travel time provide a new avenue for visitors to explore other scenic areas that were more difficult to access. This accessibility could spur local tourism enterprises, making the bridge not just a transportation conduit but also a catalyst for tourism-led economic development.

Criticisms amid progress

However, not all impacts are viewed positively.

Some residents of Bucana have raised concerns about the bridge’s design. In a report from another local news organization, local fisherfolk have criticized the bridge’s low clearance, complaining that at high tide their boats cannot pass under it, which limits fishing activities — their primary source of income. These complaints underscore the delicate balance infrastructure projects must strike between improving connectivity and respecting local livelihoods.

In sum, once inaugurated, the Bucana Bridge is poised to become a critical infrastructure asset for Davao City — improving traffic, enabling business growth, and unlocking tourism potential — while also posing challenges that will need continued community engagement and responsive governance.