Bucana Bridge nears completion

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that the Bucana Bridge is now 94 percent complete and is expected to open to the public in the last quarter of 2025.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in a report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, said the bridge’s superstructure is fully finished, with minor works ongoing, including the installation of traffic barriers and pedestrian railings, painting of the 19.5-meter-high pylon, waterproofing, and asphalt overlay of the bridge deck.

“Construction activities on the approach roads are ongoing. These include the laying and compaction of embankment soil, subbase course preparation, drainage system installation, construction of a concrete fence, and installation of guardrails,” DPWH said on August 23, 2025.

Sadain added that the bridge will become a key infrastructure development for Davao City and a symbol of strong bilateral cooperation, reflecting the country’s commitment to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure through global partnerships.

On August 22, 2025, Sadain inspected the project with UPMO-BMC Project Director Rodrigo I. Delos Reyes, Roads Management Cluster I Project Director Benjamin A. Bautista, and other personnel from the UPMO Operations.

The Bucana Bridge is part of the Davao City Coastal Road Bypass and is being built by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office – Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC) in partnership with contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation. Once finished, it will connect Davao City’s eastern and western coastal areas across the Davao River.

The bridge features a four-lane, six-span extradosed structure measuring roughly 480 meters, complemented by 860 meters of approach roads. The project is funded by the P3.126 billion China Aid Grant from the People’s Republic of China and is also known as the China Aid Localized Project for the Davao River Bridge.

Construction began in November 2023. Upon completion, the bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion in Davao City by providing a faster, more efficient route between Barangays 76-A and Matina Aplaya. RGP