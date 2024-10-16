Bucana Bridge on track for 2025 opening

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that the 1.34-kilometer Davao River Bucana Bridge is 53.76 percent complete.

Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in his report to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, expressed confidence that the bridge will be operational by the end of 2025.

Sadain highlighted that the progress of the Bucana Bridge demonstrates the department's commitment to enhancing Davao City's road network. The project is overseen by the DPWH Unified Project Management Office-Bridges Management Cluster (UPMO-BMC).

"The four-lane six-span extra dosed bridge and its approach roads crossing the Davao River have reached significant milestones in the foundation works, pouring of pylon for pier 1, installation of form travelers in preparation for the superstructure, and among others," DPWH said.

An October 11, 2024 inspection revealed hopes that the Bucana Bridge will be an alternate route to ease traffic congestion in Davao City.

Equipped with advanced engineering components, the bridge will connect key areas of Davao City, including the coastal road from Bago Aplaya to Roxas Avenue, and is expected to improve traffic flow.

"The completion of this project will further boost new economic and development opportunities in Davao City," DPWH said.

The project, which broke ground in November 2023, is funded by a P3.126 billion China Aid-Grant under a contract with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). The bridge is part of the larger Davao Bridge Project and has an 18-month construction timeline. RGP