Bucana fire injures 2

Two individuals suffered burns during a fire at 11:15 a.m., Monday, January 8, 2024, on Sunflower Street, Sabroso, Brgy. 76-A, Bucana, Davao City.

Police Major Noel Villahermosa, Ecoland Police Station commander, identified the victims as Lorype Tansiongco, a 34-year-old woman with first-degree burns on her left hand, and John Europa, 42, who suffered first-degree burns on his left hand, back, and neck.

The victims were promptly taken to the Burn Unit at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

As the fire grew, the two individuals caught fire, resulting in their burns.

In the initial report, seven houses were totally damaged, while one was partially damaged.

Fire Officer 1 Jeremi Pepito said the fire originated at the back of the house of Alfredo Hingpit Diongco, 45, and quickly spread to neighboring houses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. JPC