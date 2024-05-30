Budget setback moves Bucana bridge opening to Q1 2026

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) revealed that the opening of the 1.34-kilometer Bucana bridge, which is part of the Davao River Bridge Project, was originally slated to open in November 2025 but had to be delayed to 2026.

DPWH-Davao Director Juby Cordon said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, May 28, that budget constraints were the factor for its setback.

"Supposed to be matatapos by 2025 pero may konting amount na lang na kailangan," Cordon said.

The official, however, did not divulge how much amount they still needed and where it would be sourced from.

The construction of the bridge is under the supervision of the Unified Project Management Office (UPMO), which means DPWH-Davao has no control over the implementation of the project.

In a recent report from DPWH, Bucana Bridge is expected to be open to traffic in the first quarter of 2026.

The bridge project, which is an integral part of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road, can approximately hold about 35,000 vehicles every day, alleviating the east-west traffic congestion in the coastal areas of Davao City.

“[T]he Bucana Bridge is anticipated to complement the Davao City Coastal Road serving as an alternative route to the existing urban road network in Davao that will aid in decongesting the traffic in the old route,” DPWH said.

Cordon said that once the construction of the bridge is completed, the other portions of the coastal road will also be completed.

"Pati ibang portion ng coastal road matatapos din natin, kasi pag tapos na yun [Bucana Bridge], sana magtuloy-tuloy na hanggang R. Castillo," she said.

The coastal road project is composed of four segments: Bago Aplaya – Times Beach; Times Beach – Roxas Avenue; Roxas Avenue – Sta. Ana Wharf; and Sta. Ana Wharf – R. Castillo.

The Bago Aplaya-Times Beach segment was opened to motorists, led by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, on July 1, 2023.

The project aims to serve as an alternate route to the Davao-Cotabato Road and ABS-CBN Diversion Road to ease traffic congestion along busy intersections and the Central Business District. It is also intended to disperse urbanization outside the Davao City urban center. RGL