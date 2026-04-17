Buhangin underpass closed starting April 17-May 11

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced that the Buhangin underpass would be temporarily closed for about a month for rehabilitation.

CTTMO said that the underpass would be closed from April 17 until May 11, 2026, for rehabilitation in line with City Ordinance No. 0217-26, series of 2026. The office stressed that the rehabilitation of the structure is to ensure the safety of drivers and motorists plying the roads.

“Nagpasalamat kami sa inyong pagsabot ug kooperasyon. Ang inyong pagtinabangay dako kaayo og tabang aron mahimong hapsay ug malinawon ang trapiko samtang nagpadayon ang maong kalihokan,” CTTMO wrote in its Facebook post on April 16, 2026.

(We thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Your help is greatly appreciated in ensuring that traffic remains smooth and peaceful while the activity is ongoing)

The office announced that during the closure, motorists and drivers are advised to use alternative routes to avoid heavy traffic and delays in the area.

CTTMO said in its advisory that while the underpass would be under rehabilitation, there would be no left turn from Tigatto Bypass Road going to C.P. Garcia Highway, and no left turn from Cong. M. Garcia Road to Buhangin Milan, except for heavy trucks. The office also said that there would be no left turns from Dumanlas Road going to C.P. Garcia Highway.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) said that they encouraged all motorists to follow the schemes that would be enforced by the CTTMO due to the rehabilitation works.

The Buhangin Underpass is one of the vital infrastructures along the Diversion Road in the Buhangin area that helps in reducing traffic in the city. However, because of its low-lying tunnel, it has a drainage and pumping system, but during heavy rains or equipment issues, there are times when water accumulates, and the area becomes flooded, thereby disrupting the flow of traffic. RGP