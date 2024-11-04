Building legacies at 53

From its roots as Davao Gulf Lumber, founded by Iluminada Santos and the visionary Santos family, Santos Land Development Corporation (SLDC) has grown into a premier homegrown property developer with a legacy of 53 years.

What began with construction ventures under Nicolas T. Santos and Iluminada T. Santos has evolved into a trusted name in real estate, building vibrant communities and setting standards across Davao.

Starting with the Nova Tierra Village low-cost housing project in the 1980s, SLDC expanded into high-end gated communities and recently launched its first condominium, Ivory Residences.

Today, SLDC stands as a formidable community builder and a respected force in the industry.

Architect Francisco C. Santos Jr., newly appointed chairman of the Board and chief operating officer (COO), brings a wealth of international expertise to Santos Land Development Corporation. "I'm here to contribute the knowledge I've gathered over the years. Santos Land has a promising future; I just need to fine-tune the system," Santos shared in an interview with SunStar Davao, underscoring the importance of moving forward while learning from the past.

Having contributed to the designs of several SLDC projects, Santos takes pride in the company's dedicated, prayerful workforce and credits divine intervention for SLDC’s resilience and success over its five-decade journey through economic challenges.