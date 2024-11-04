Building legacies at 53

From its roots as Davao Gulf Lumber, founded by Iluminada Santos and the visionary Santos family, Santos Land Development Corporation (SLDC) has grown into a premier homegrown property developer with a legacy of 53 years.
What began with construction ventures under Nicolas T. Santos and Iluminada T. Santos has evolved into a trusted name in real estate, building vibrant communities and setting standards across Davao.
Starting with the Nova Tierra Village low-cost housing project in the 1980s, SLDC expanded into high-end gated communities and recently launched its first condominium, Ivory Residences.
Today, SLDC stands as a formidable community builder and a respected force in the industry.
Architect Francisco C. Santos Jr., newly appointed chairman of the Board and chief operating officer (COO), brings a wealth of international expertise to Santos Land Development Corporation. "I'm here to contribute the knowledge I've gathered over the years. Santos Land has a promising future; I just need to fine-tune the system," Santos shared in an interview with SunStar Davao, underscoring the importance of moving forward while learning from the past.
Having contributed to the designs of several SLDC projects, Santos takes pride in the company's dedicated, prayerful workforce and credits divine intervention for SLDC’s resilience and success over its five-decade journey through economic challenges.
Future projects
SLDC, with recent and ongoing development projects such as Ilumina Estates II (Communal Road, Buhangin), Laureana Grand Plains (Bago Oshiro), Ivory Residences (J.P. Laurel Avenue), and Plantation Residences in Makilala, North Cotabato, Santos said the company has several additional properties primed for future development.
With SLDC being one of Davao City’s pioneering real estate companies, Santos aims to position SLDC alongside other leading family corporations.
The company is exploring new opportunities, particularly those spurred by the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project and the Davao City Coastal Road. Future projects are also being considered in Panabo City and Tagum City.
SLDC president Angelito Estanislao highlighted that the company’s resilience through various financial crises has enabled it to make a meaningful contribution to addressing Davao’s housing needs.
Estanislao added that plans are underway for a 48-hectare property near Ilumina Estates, envisioned as a high-end community given its close proximity to Davao International Airport and the new malls currently under construction.
They are also considering a mixed-use development project in front of Ivory Residences.
Additionally, SLDC is exploring a potential partnership with the government’s flagship housing initiative, Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH). “In the 4PH program, we would be building tenement housing for low-income families. The government has invited us to participate, and we’ve been attending meetings. We’re interested but are still reviewing the implementing rules and regulations. It’s a promising program,” he said.
Estanislao noted that other future projects include memorial parks and ventures in aquaculture.
Competitive edge
Estanislao highlighted that while many developers focus on selling lots, SLDC offers middle- to high-end properties built with top-quality materials and designs from renowned architects. “We deliver fully completed house-and-lot units on time. Complaints are rare, and when they arise, we address them promptly,” he said.
He added that SLDC projects have become a reliable source of housing clients for banks. With their premium quality homes, SLDC’s partner banks often finance up to 95 percent of the total property cost—an approval rate that is hard to achieve.
As SLDC continues to innovate and expand, its commitment to community development remains steadfast, promising a bright future for Davao’s real estate landscape. MLSA