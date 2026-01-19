Bukidnon Airport to begin operations in Q1 2026

THE long-anticipated Bukidnon Airport in Barangay Maraymaray, Don Carlos is expected to begin formal operations within the first quarter of 2026, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon announced, as infrastructure improvements continue to gain momentum in the province.

Dizon shared the projection with reporters during a visit to Quezon, Bukidnon, on January 14, 2026. During the trip, he led the inspection and opening of a newly completed four-lane, 460-meter permanent detour road in Sitio Kipolot, Barangay Palacapao, a segment of critical support infrastructure tied to broader regional connectivity efforts.

“They can do it earlier. I think [mas] papaspasan,” Dizon said, suggesting that construction teams and engineering partners are accelerating work to potentially open the airport ahead of its original end-of-2026 schedule.

The project has garnered support from national legislators and transportation officials. Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, who represents Bukidnon’s 3rd District, confirmed that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) under Secretary Giovanni Lopez is actively coordinating to ensure the facility becomes operational as planned.

The Bukidnon Airport is a key infrastructure element within the reconfigured and expanded North–South Economic Corridor under the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) initiative, aimed at boosting economic integration and mobility across Mindanao and the larger Asean region.

According to the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the airport is expected to be completed by December 2025 and begin commercial operations in 2026. It will initially serve turboprop flights, with expansion plans to accommodate larger aircraft such as Airbus A320 jets by the third quarter of 2026.

With an estimated project cost of P2.816 billion, the Bukidnon Airport Development Project is poised to unlock new economic opportunities for the landlocked province. Known as Mindanao’s agricultural heartland, Bukidnon produces significant output in crops, livestock, and forestry, sectors that stand to benefit from improved logistics and reduced transport times.

Currently, road travel from Bukidnon to major hubs remains time-consuming: more than two hours to Cagayan de Oro and up to five hours to Davao City. The new airport is expected to significantly shorten these journeys, enhancing trade, tourism, and regional disaster response capabilities.

MinDA noted the airport’s potential to bolster connectivity within the Bukidnon–Davao corridor and beyond, positively affecting neighboring provinces across Mindanao.

Economists and development planners believe that such infrastructure investments can strengthen Bukidnon’s economic profile at a crucial moment. The province’s economy grew by 3.8 percent in 2024, bringing its gross domestic product to P267.77 billion, reflecting steady growth driven by construction, trade, manufacturing, and its dominant agriculture sector.

The airport’s completion and resulting connectivity improvements are expected to support continued expansion of Bukidnon’s economy by attracting business activity, facilitating faster market access, and reinforcing the province’s role as a strategic hub in Mindanao’s economic landscape. DEF