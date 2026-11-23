STUDENTS found guilty of bullying may face expulsion under strengthened Department of Education (DepEd) disciplinary rules, as Education Secretary Sonny Angara warned schools to enforce stricter measures against violence and harassment among learners.

Angara issued the warning on November 21 following a reported bullying incident involving students of Ciriaco L. Icamina Sr. National High School in Malinao, Aklan.

“We strongly condemn all forms of bullying in our schools. Every child deserves to learn in a safe environment, free from fear, harassment and violence,” Angara said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Under DepEd Order 006, s. 2026, or the ESMLE Policy, we are further intensifying our response to bullying, including expulsion as a possible disciplinary sanction,” he added.

The policy, officially known as the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE), was issued on March 24, 2026. It consolidates existing DepEd guidelines on learner protection, including bullying, gender-based violence, reporting procedures, disciplinary measures, and psychosocial support.

Under Section 21 of the order, disciplinary measures may include written reprimand, suspension, non-readmission, or expulsion, depending on the nature, gravity, and circumstances of the offense.

The guidelines classify bullying incidents into three levels of disciplinary intervention.

Minor bullying acts, including verbal insults, disruptive behavior, pranks, and physical contact that does not result in injuries, may warrant a written reprimand for a first offense, three days of suspension for a second offense, and five days for subsequent offenses.

Serious bullying acts, such as stalking, intimidation, threats, theft, and inflicting slight physical injuries, carry a five-day suspension for a first offense, non-readmission for a second offense, and exclusion for a third or subsequent offense.

Meanwhile, third-level offenses involving more severe or complex incidents, including serious physical injuries requiring medical intervention for at least 10 days and the uploading or sharing of videos intended to degrade or shame learners, may warrant exclusion even for a first offense.

The order also requires students found responsible for bullying, together with their parents, to undergo an intervention program facilitated by the school's counselor.

Section 16 of the guidelines provides for due process before penalties are imposed. Students and their parents must receive written notice of the complaint and supporting evidence, while the learner must be given an opportunity to respond within five school days.

The disciplinary authority must also issue a written decision explaining the findings and reasons for the penalty.

Angara also cautioned the public against spreading unverified information, particularly photographs and videos identifying minors involved in bullying incidents.

“Let us not add to the trauma or put the children involved in the incident in a more difficult situation,” he said, as the DepEd division in Aklan investigates the reported incident.

Davao bullying cases prompt renewed calls for accountability

The tougher national guidelines come amid renewed concerns over bullying in Davao City following a November 5 incident involving junior high school students at Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU).

A video that circulated on social media showed a Grade 9 student allegedly kicking a schoolmate inside a campus restroom and hitting him with a mop and a belt following an earthquake drill.

The university confirmed the incident and subsequently dismissed the student found responsible after completing its disciplinary proceedings, effective November 12.

In its statement, AdDU said its inquiry into other aspects of the incident, including the possible involvement of other students, would continue.

The university also established a University Task Force on Bullying Prevention and Safe Learning Environments to review its existing reporting mechanisms, disciplinary procedures, and student protection measures.

The DepEd Davao Region said it was closely monitoring the university's investigation. Regional spokesperson Dodong Atillo said private schools have the authority to conduct their own disciplinary proceedings, but parties dissatisfied with the outcome may elevate the matter to DepEd.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Police Office referred the affected student to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for psychological assessment, evaluation, and intervention.

The victim's family was also reported to be considering filing criminal charges against the 15-year-old student involved. Police said they were awaiting the results of a social welfare assessment to determine the appropriate legal intervention.

The incident also drew attention to the prevalence of bullying in the city.

Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin Villafuerte, author of the Davao City Anti-Bullying Ordinance, cited City Population Division data showing that 5,728 in-school and out-of-school youth experienced bullying in 2025.

However, Villafuerte clarified that the figures had yet to be verified in terms of whether the incidents were formally reported to schools and whether appropriate interventions had been undertaken.

City Council pushes stricter enforcement

The 21st Davao City Council unanimously approved two resolutions on November 17 condemning bullying and urging the immediate convening of the city's Anti-Bullying Council.

Both resolutions were authored by Villafuerte, who also chairs the council's Committee on Social Services.

The first resolution condemns all forms of bullying, physical violence, and intimidation in educational institutions and expresses solidarity with the student affected by the recent Ateneo incident.

The second urges the city's Anti-Bullying Council to convene immediately and calls on public and private schools to strictly comply with Republic Act 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance, and other child protection laws.

“Let us not wait for another incident to go viral before we take action. Let us not wait for another child to become a statistic before we recognize the urgency of this problem,” Villafuerte said during his privilege speech.

Villafuerte said he had met with the City Social Welfare and Development Office and City Administrator Francis Mark Layog, with both sides agreeing to convene the Anti-Bullying Council to review the ordinance, address implementation gaps, and strengthen coordination with schools.

He said the council would examine whether schools' anti-bullying policies and reporting mechanisms were working, including their records of reported and unresolved incidents.

Under Ordinance No. 0192-23, Series of 2023, schools that fail to address bullying complaints may face administrative sanctions, with repeated unresolved cases potentially becoming grounds for non-renewal of business permits.

Villafuerte also acknowledged that the ordinance's implementing rules and regulations had yet to be drafted, a responsibility assigned to the City Social Welfare and Development Office in coordination with the Anti-Bullying Council.

Meanwhile, Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang called for stronger accountability among school administrators, saying school heads who deliberately ignore bullying incidents should face possible criminal liability.

In a privilege speech on November 17, Dayanghirang proposed holding school presidents and principals accountable for failing to investigate reported cases, concealing records, or allowing repeated incidents to continue.

He also urged Congress to amend the Anti-Bullying Act to provide for administrative and, in serious cases, criminal liability for school administrators found deliberately neglecting their responsibilities.

Dayanghirang further proposed a citywide anti-bullying summit involving school officials, parent-teacher associations, guidance counselors, police, and social welfare agencies to develop stronger prevention and intervention measures.

The councilor stressed that accountability should extend beyond students directly involved in bullying incidents to include school officials who fail to protect learners.

Republic Act 10627 requires elementary and secondary schools to adopt policies addressing bullying, establish reporting and investigation procedures, and provide appropriate interventions for affected learners.

With the national government strengthening disciplinary measures and the city pushing for stricter implementation of its local ordinance, authorities are being urged to ensure that anti-bullying policies translate into actual protection for students. PR