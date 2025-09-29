Bunawan Bridge 1 to be closed for 20 days

THE Davao City Council has approved a 20-day closure of Bunawan Bridge I, which connects the city to Panabo, to allow major rehabilitation and repair works.

The council passed the measure on September 23, upon the proposal of Third District Councilor Jose Marie Bernardo R. Baluran, chair of the Committee on Transportation and Communication. The closure will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 3 and run until midnight on October 23, as requested by the Department of Public Works and Highways–Davao Region (DPWH-Davao).

“In connection with the upcoming major repair and rehabilitation of the Bunawan Bridge 1, the DPWH-Davao Region office requested the said road closure on Bunawan Bridge,” the ordinance stated.

The repairs will include partial deck slab replacement, installation of carbon fiber sheets on girders, bridge repainting, and reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings.

Engr. Jonas Gallego of DPWH-Davao said the closure is necessary to protect the bridge during the curing process.

“We don’t want any vehicle na dumadaan kasi it would affect the structure and integrity of the concrete during the curing period. That’s why we wanted to be as much as possible, during curing time, wala pong dumadaan na sasakyan (We don’t want any vehicles passing because it would affect the structure and integrity of the concrete during the curing period),” he said.

With Bunawan Bridge I closed, Bunawan Bridge II will handle two-way traffic. Inner lanes will serve general vehicles, while a separate lane will be set aside for motorcycles.

Second District Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, however, warned the closure could cause congestion reaching as far as Lasang.

Councilor Ralph Abella also pushed for alternative routes, suggesting a detour through San Isidro–Bunawan–Mahayag–Cabantian toward Barangay Ilang or Tibungco.

DPWH said it will coordinate with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) to finalize a traffic plan and ease congestion during the closure. RGP