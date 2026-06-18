Bunawan Bridge 2 Southbound closed on June 17-Aug 16

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced that the southbound section of the Bunawan Bridge 2, which connects Davao City and Panabo City, will be temporarily closed starting June 17 to August 16, 2026, to allow rehabilitation and repair works.

CTTMO said the closure is in accordance with City Ordinance No. 0268-26, Series of 2026, which provides that Bunawan Bridge 1 (Northbound) will be utilized for two-way traffic during the closure period.

The office urged motorists to observe traffic regulations and consider alternative routes to avoid possible congestion in the area.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the temporary closure of Bunawan Bridge 2 Southbound is necessary to facilitate preventive maintenance works.

“Ginaawhag ang tanang motorista nga mosunod sa mga traffic schemes nga ipatuman sa City Transport and Traffic Management Office (All motorists are encouraged to comply with the traffic schemes that will be implemented by the City Transport and Traffic Management Office),” the DPWH said on June 16, 2026.

The agency said the maintenance activities are part of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure that national roads, including the Maharlika Highway, remain safe and accessible to the public.

The rehabilitation works will include partial replacement of the deck slab, installation of carbon fiber sheets on bridge girders, repainting of the bridge, and application of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings.

Previously, Bunawan Bridge 1 was temporarily closed for 20 days, from October 3 to October 23, to undergo similar rehabilitation and repair works.

During the earlier closure, several city councilors raised concerns over possible traffic buildup that could extend to Lasang. They suggested alternative routes, including the San Isidro–Bunawan–Mahayag–Cabantian route toward Barangay Ilang or Tibungco, to help ease congestion.

The CTTMO reminded motorists to plan their trips ahead and follow traffic advisories throughout the duration of the bridge rehabilitation. RGP