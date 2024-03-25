Bus conductor dies, 22 hurt in road crash

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. in Purok 9, Barangay Baylo, where a Bachelor Express Inc. (BEI) passenger bus bound for Agusan del Sur collided with the rear of a trailer truck.

According to a Facebook post from the Monkayo Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), rescuers from various agencies, including the municipal health office, the Philippine Red Cross, and MDRRMO, rushed the injured victims to the nearest hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident. RGL