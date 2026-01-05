Bus crashes in Mawab, passengers safe

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — A passenger bus slammed into a center island at Kilometer 67 in Barangay Tuboran, Mawab shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Initial reports said the bus, en route to Tagum City, skidded on the slippery road. The driver lost control, sending the vehicle into the center island.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Mawab confirmed that all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported.

Authorities urged motorists to drive carefully during rainy conditions as they continue investigating the cause of the crash. RGL