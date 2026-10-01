Bus firm updates fare rates for air-conned units

MINDANAO Star Bus Transport Inc., a major regional bus company operating routes across Mindanao, has implemented new regular fare rates for its air-conditioned bus services effective September 28, 2026.

The updated fare schedule covers routes from Davao City to key destinations in Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro, and other parts of Mindanao, giving passengers a revised reference for their travel expenses when booking or purchasing tickets.

Based on the fare advisory issued by the bus company, the regular fare for a Davao-Digos trip is P145, while passengers traveling to Bansalan will pay P205.

For passengers heading to North Cotabato, the fare from Davao City to Kidapawan is P305, while the Davao-Matalam route is priced at P370. Trips to Kabacan cost P395, while passengers bound for Pikit will pay P445.

The company listed a regular fare of P510 for Davao-Midsayap trips and P560 for Davao-Pigcawayan. Meanwhile, passengers traveling from Davao City to Cotabato City will pay P635.

For longer interregional trips, the fare from Davao to Pagadian is P1,105, while the Davao-Zamboanga route carries a regular fare of P1,840.

The updated schedule also covers major destinations in Soccsksargen. Passengers traveling from Davao to General Santos will pay P380, while the fare to Marbel is P540.

All fares listed in the advisory are for air-conditioned buses.

Mindanao Star said the new rates are now in effect and advised passengers to check the approved fare corresponding to their destination before traveling.

“Passengers are advised to refer to the final approved fare for their respective routes when planning their trip and to ensure that they are guided by the latest fare information,” the company stated in its advisory.

The company also clarified that the revised rates apply to their respective routes and may be verified through the company's official channels and physical service points.

“The updated rates are applicable to the respective routes and may be checked through our official channels, terminals, and branches.”

The company also urged commuters to take note of the new schedule and make the necessary arrangements before their scheduled journey.

Mindanao Star thanked its passengers for their understanding and continued support and reminded travelers to rely on the latest fare information available through its official channels, terminals, and branches. DEF