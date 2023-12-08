`Business as usual’ amid quake, MSU Marawi blast - PCCI Minda

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Mindanao (PCCI-Mindanao) stands in solidarity with Mindanao following the recent earthquake and the victims of the Mindanao State University-Marawi (MSU-Marawi) bombing.

Arturo Milan, area vice president for Mindanao of PCCI, stated on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, that as the voice of business in Mindanao, the chamber aims to reassure those outside Mindanao that the region is operating "business as usual," despite heightened alert in certain areas for peace and security.

“Though the areas are on heightened alert, this is just to ensure that peace and security is maintained and business can operate normally,” Milan said

In their statement, the chamber extends condolences to the families of the victims of the Marawi incident on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

They call on security and law enforcement agencies to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice while recognizing the efforts of the Local Government Unit (LGU) and the national government to ensure safety and confine incidents to limited areas.

“The PCCI-Mindanao expresses confidence in the overall safety and peace in Mindanao and observes the general impression of the normal activities of work, school, business, and commerce,” PCCI-Mindanao said.

Similarly, the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Mindanao condemns the violence in MSU-Marawi, urging LGUs and the national government to hold those responsible accountable. They stand together with the government and communities against all forms of violence, viewing the incident as a challenge in working towards a peaceful Mindanao.

Ed Bullecer, Board of the American Chamber-Mindanao, affirmed during the Habi at Kape Press Conference in Ayala Malls Abreeza, Davao City, that business schedules for visits to Mindanao remain unaffected. Visitors are still planning to come after the holidays, ensuring that it's "business as usual."

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), on its Facebook, also expressed support for peace and security, urging Mindanawon stakeholders to practice greater vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement institutions and LGUs to maintain peace, public safety, harmony, resilience, and stability in communities and the entire island region. RGP