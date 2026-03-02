Business Bureau logs 8% hike in tax, fee applications

THE Davao City Business Bureau has recorded an eight percent increase in business tax and fee applications in 2026 compared to 2025.

Maribel Paguican, head of the Business Bureau, said there was an increase of 1,211 applications, with the office recording 45,621 applications for 2026, higher than the 44,410 logged from January 1 to 31, 2025.

"For the entire year last year, our data was 50,961, we are very positive that we can surpass this number toward the end of the current year," she said during the ISpeak Media Forum, on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at the City Mayor's Office.

Paguican attributed the increase in the number of applications to permits from sari-sari stores, groceries, distributors, and service contractors.

She also attributed the increase to the Business One-Stop-Shop, a simultaneous activity where businesses can renew and register new applications in ten locations, specifically at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, and the Treasury Offices in Calinan, Toril, Bunawan, Tugbok, Paquibato, Marilog, and Baguio.

Paguican reported that through the strategies they implemented, they were able to cater to more applications than last year, despite the deadline for payment without penalty having ended on January 31, 2026. However, she stressed that their office is still accepting renewals, although these are now subject to penalties, surcharges, and interest.

She said she is hopeful that their office will be able to surpass the 50,961 renewals and applications recorded in 2025, given the higher number of applications processed from January 1 to 31, 2026.

Retirement of businesses

Paguican said there were cases of businesses applying for retirement or transferring locations, recording a total of 5,139 businesses either retiring or having changed locations.

She added that most businesses that applied for retirement or transferred locations were affected by the zoning ordinance.

Some existing businesses no longer conformed to the ordinance, which led to changes in their business activities, while others could no longer comply with the city’s regulations.

She also said that most cases of business permit retirement involved delivery riders who applied to retire their permits following the implementation of an ordinance that no longer requires them to secure one. Instead, they now apply for occupational permits. RGP