Business Bureau logs hike in permit application

THE Davao City Business Bureau recorded a significant increase in business permit applications as of September.

Maribel Paguican, City Business Bureau head, said their office received 52,085 business permit applications as of September 2024 surpassing the 50,792 applications for the entire 2023.

“We are happy to note na ang mga establishment diri sa Davao, mga entrepreneurs, they are really wanting to apply kay last year atoang application is 50,792. Ang application nato karon is 52,085 as of September (We are happy to note that the business owners in Davao applied for business permits. Last year we received 50,792 applications. As of September this year, we already received 52,085 applications),” she said in an interview over city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio.

Paguican added that they are encouraging business owners to update their contact information to ensure that they remain updated especially on deficiencies that their businesses might have incurred.

“We are encouraging them to update their contact details diri sa amoang opisina para whatever mga deficiencies or mga compliances nga malabay sa ilaha makaabot gyud sa ilaha (We are encouraging them to update their contact details in our office to ensure that they receive information on whatever deficiencies and other matters they need to comply),” she said.

The Business Bureau is already preparing for the 2025 Business Permit One-Stop Shop (BPOSS).

Business owners are urged to prepare necessary requirements for the coming renewal as well as to settle their deficiencies for a smooth renewal process. CIO