Business community mourns passing of Velasco

PRESIDENT and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light), Rodger S. Velasco, passed away at the age of 56 on July 11, 2024.

Velasco, who was born on December 1, 1967, was a respected leader and dedicated professional in the energy sector. During his tenure at Davao Light, Velasco played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s initiatives and ensuring the reliable delivery of electricity to the Davao region.

On their official Facebook post online, Davao Light described Velasco as a visionary leader, an inspiring athlete, a loving and dedicated husband and father, and a generous, faithful, and kind man.

“We honor him by continuing to empower the communities we serve with integrity, teamwork, innovation, responsibility, and service excellence,” Davao Light stated.

President of Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (DCCCII), Belinda Torres, expressed her heartfelt condolences on the passing of Velasco, saying that his leadership was marked by a commitment to innovation and community service, significantly contributing to the development and modernization of the region's power infrastructure.

"He was not only a respected chairman but also a mentor and an inspiration. His commitment and contributions have significantly impacted the business community," Torres stated, also expressing a heartfelt wish for Velasco’s family to find solace and inner strength by cherishing the memories they have of him. "You will be missed, Ka Rodger. Until we meet again, my good friend," she added.

Colleagues and employees remember Velasco as a compassionate leader whose vision and dedication inspired many. His legacy in the energy sector and his contributions to the community will be remembered and cherished.

Secretary General of DCCCII Maan Doromal expressed similar empathy towards Velasco’s family.

“Sir Rodger is one of the calmest leaders I have ever worked with in the past 8 years of serving Davao Chamber as Executive Director. He has his way of handling discussions wherein you would really feel that he sincerely wants to hear your thoughts and values your opinion," she shared with SunStar, remembering Mr. Velasco’s type of leadership and his relationships with colleagues.

Doromal described Velasco as an effective Chairman of the Board of DCCCII. “He is a visionary and go-getter, and as a leader, he inspires everyone to work towards the goal as one," she said.

Remembering how Velasco celebrated successes with the team, big or small, Doromal shared that he will always be remembered with great fondness. "He will always be Davao Chamber's Ironman," she added.

Rodger S. Velasco leaves behind a profound legacy in both his professional endeavors and personal relationships.

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro also expressed his farewell message to Velasco.

“With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to one of MinDA's staunch allies in power development advocacy,” he stated.

"We lost a key partner in the pursuit of reliable, sustainable, and cost-efficient power. His unwavering commitment to our shared goal helped illuminate the path toward a brighter and energy-secure Mindanao,” Montenegro shared, remembering Rodger's legacy, describing it as something etched in every watt of power that lights up our homes, fuels our industries, and empowers our communities.

"His passing leaves a void, but his spirit and contributions will continue to inspire us to push forward for development, with the same fervor and determination he had shown,” Montenegro added, sending his farewell, “Your light will forever shine in our hearts,” he concluded.

According to Davao Light, Velasco’s remains lie at Florence Chapel of Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes at Camus Street, Davao City.