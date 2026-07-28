Business incubators demonstrate projects during ‘Pagpalawod’

ON JULY 22, 2026, the Department of Science and Technology–Davao del Norte State College BUGSAI TBI successfully conducted Pagpalawod: Bugsai TBI Grand Demo Day at Molave Hotel, Tagum City, marking the culmination of the Lawig Business Incubation Program after nearly two years of empowering aspiring entrepreneurs and fostering innovation-driven startups.

The event brought together startup founders, government agencies, industry partners, mentors, investors, and innovation champions to celebrate the achievements of the incubatees.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Jesebel R. Besas, Project Leader of DOST–DNSC BUGSAI TBI, reflected on the journey over the past two years, emphasizing that BUGSAI TBI has grown beyond being an incubation facility into a thriving community working together to transform promising ideas into impactful ventures.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joy M. Sorrosa, SUC President III of Davao del Norte State College, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to advancing innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology commercialization through strong institutional leadership and strategic partnerships.

The highlight of the event was the recognition of the startup founders who completed the Lawig Business Incubation Program, as well as the startup pitch presentations, where incubatees showcased their innovative business ventures to startup stakeholders, providing an opportunity to demonstrate their progress and explore potential partnerships for future growth.

The event also featured representatives from DOST-PCIEERD, who highlighted the agency’s continued support in nurturing technology-based startups and strengthening the innovation ecosystem.

Engr. Niñaliza Escorial, deputy executive director of DOST-PCIEERD, encouraged incubatees through an audio-visual presentation, recognizing their perseverance and inspiring them to continue pursuing innovation with passion, resilience, and purpose.

Meanwhile, Leizl Sueno, Senior Technology Transfer Officer of RITTD, highlighted the entrepreneurial journey and key factors in building sustainable ventures, while Engr. Aubrey Joy V. Capuyan, Technology Transfer Officer of RITTD, presented the various DOST-PCIEERD Programs for Startups and opportunities available to support emerging enterprises.

As the incubatees move beyond the incubation program, Pagpalawod reflects their transition toward deeper opportunities for growth, impact, and sustainability. PR