₱10 fuel aid goes nationwide; 28-K PUV drivers get ₱27.5-M

MANILA - The National Government has expanded its ₱10-per-liter Fuel Subsidy Program nationwide following the successful pilot rollout in Metro Manila, with more than 28,000 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers already receiving ₱27.5 million in fuel discounts through Landbank digital subsidy system.

Since the pilot launch on April 13, 2026, LANDBANK has processed fuel discounts for over 28,000 public utility jeepney (PUJ) and UV Express drivers who transacted at participating gasoline stations as of May 21, 2026.

The initiative forms part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) Program, which aims to cushion essential sectors from rising fuel costs while sustaining livelihoods and mobility services.

Fuel stations nationwide are now participating in the program, allowing qualified PUV drivers to take advantage of a ₱10-per-liter discount.

Qualified drivers may receive up to ₱1,500 in weekly fuel discounts, automatically replenished every Monday to ensure continuous assistance. Drivers may verify their eligibility through their transport cooperative or operator, or by checking the official Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) list on its website.

To avail themselves of the subsidy, qualified drivers must proceed to participating fuel stations and inform the attendants that they will be using the fuel subsidy. After validating the PUV’s plate number and subsidy eligibility through the Fuel Subsidy System, the ₱10-per-liter discount is automatically deducted from the total fuel purchase, removing the need for cash transactions or physical vouchers.

The platform enables real-time validation and seamless subsidy application through a centralized database.

The nationwide Fuel Subsidy Program adopts a whole-of-government approach, with Landbank supporting the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, LTFRB, and Department of Information and Communications Technology through secure digital processing designed to ensure efficient and reliable subsidy delivery.

Landbank said it remains committed to advancing digital financial solutions that strengthen government service delivery and help critical assistance programs reach Filipinos faster, more transparently, and at scale. PR