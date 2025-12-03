10-year roadmap set for Mindanao’s growth

The Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (Bimp-Eaga) has rolled out a 10-year development plan aimed at accelerating Mindanao’s growth by empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), strengthening local governments, and advancing the region’s blue economy.

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary and Bimp-Eaga Philippine Signing Minister Leo Tereso Magno said senior officials and ministers approved a resolution recognizing local government units (LGUs) as the main drivers of grassroots development.

Magno said LGUs are best positioned to understand and respond to the challenges in their communities, a key shift in the subregional bloc’s development strategy.

“Napakaganda ng usapan dahil the four countries renewed their efforts in empowering not only the MSMEs but also the local government units (The discussion was very productive because the four countries renewed their commitment to empower not only MSMEs but also the local government units),” Magno said. “There was a resolution that development in any place must come and be initiated by the LGUs, kasi ang LGUs ang makakaalam kung ano ang problema (A resolution stated that development in any area must be led and initiated by the LGUs, because they are the ones who truly understand the issues on the ground).”

Beginning next year, MinDA will expand its work with LGUs to ensure development efforts match local needs. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) also reaffirmed its support for community-focused projects, especially in Mindanao and Palawan.

MinDA deputy executive director Asec. Romeo Montenegro said the blueprint puts strong emphasis on the blue economy, which includes tapping marine resources for food, energy, and sustainable livelihoods.

“Blue economy because this time around, we wanted to really make sense, we wanted to be able to have a framework, that anything we do, and anything we take advantage of in terms of marine resources, we don’t look at it in the context standpoint of economic value but also sustainability,” Montenegro said.

He added that ADB has earmarked $400 million for marine-related initiatives, including technical studies and potential projects in floating solar, tidal wave energy, ocean technology, and sustainable fisheries involving sardines, tuna, and seaweed.

Montenegro said Mindanao’s rich marine environment makes it a natural fit for these initiatives. Island provinces such as Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Dinagat, and Balut Island are among the proposed pilot sites for blue energy projects.

In 2023, MinDA and ADB conducted scoping missions in Dinagat and Balut Islands and found strong potential for solar and tidal energy, seen as alternatives to diesel-powered electricity that still dominates many island communities and drives up power costs.

With MSMEs empowered, LGUs steering community development, and blue economy projects gaining momentum, Bimp-Eaga’s 10-year plan positions Mindanao as a center for inclusive growth and sustainable innovation — and strengthens cooperation among Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. (FRG/PIA Davao)