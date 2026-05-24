11th PH Halal Expo puts highlights trade, inclusivity

The 11th Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Expo, scheduled from June 3 to 5, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang Premier, is set to place Davao City at the center of discussions on halal trade, tourism, innovation, and cultural understanding in the Asean region.

“Leading the Asean Wave: Advancing the Philippine Halal Ecosystem from Local Excellence to Global Sustainability,” this year’s expo aims to strengthen halal trade, tourism, innovation, and community development while positioning Davao City as a growing halal hub in Mindanao, Universal Islamic Center Inc. founder and president Marilou Ampuan said during the recent PEP Talks event at SM Lanang in Davao City on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Now in its 11th year, the expo has become one of the country’s biggest halal platforms, gathering industry players, government agencies, investors, tourism stakeholders, members of the academe, and international delegates. Participants from Malaysia and Oman are expected to attend this year, opening opportunities for business-to-business partnerships and regional collaboration.

Ampuan also addressed common misconceptions about halal, particularly the belief that it only caters to Muslims or focuses solely on food preparation.

“Ang ilahang pagsabot (on halal) lalo na yung mga non-Muslims, it's only for food, it's only for Muslims, but halal is for everybody (Many non-Muslims still think halal is only about food and only for Muslims, but halal is for everyone),” Ampuan said.

She said that halal, an Arabic term meaning lawful and permissible, promotes practices beneficial not only physically but also mentally and spiritually. Because of this, many consumers consider halal products healthier and more ethical options.

Aside from trade exhibits and networking sessions, the expo will feature the Philippine Halal Industry Summit, discussions on innovation and technology, halal tourism promotions, culinary demonstrations, and cultural presentations.

Organizers will also provide free medical services throughout the three-day event in partnership with the Department of Health and the City Health Office as part of the expo’s social responsibility efforts.

Another major highlight this year is the soft opening of the Universal Halal Hub, which aims to help micro, small, and medium enterprises by giving them a more accessible and affordable platform to market their products even after the expo ends.

Ampuan said Davao City is steadily positioning itself as a halal hub in Mindanao and gaining recognition as a benchmark for halal collaboration in the Asean region.

More than a trade event, the Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Expo continues to serve as a platform for peace-building, cultural appreciation, and sustainable economic growth, promoting halal as a shared vision for inclusive development. Lean Carmil Tocmo/UM, SunStar Intern