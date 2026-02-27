16th Davao Mega Travel Sale opens

The 16th Davao Mega Travel Sale (DMTS) opened Friday, February 27, at Abreeza Ayala Malls, drawing travel agencies, airlines, hotels, and tourism stakeholders under this year’s theme, “Jetsetting to the World.”

Gian Carlo Caguiat, president of the Davao Travel Agencies Association (Dtaa), welcomed guests, partners, and exhibitors, reflecting on the event’s growth since its inception in 2008.

“From humble beginnings, DMTS grew to become the leading travel sale in Mindanao,” Caguiat said, noting that sales, exhibitors, and passengers served have increased steadily over the years. “Today is not just about booking trips. It is about discovering new cultures, supporting tourism, and opening doors that connect people and communities.”

This year’s sale features around 40 exhibitors, according to Caguiat, including travel agencies, airline partners, hotels, and tourism operators from Davao City and Manila. He said the expo now offers packages covering all seven continents.

“Last year, we were proud to offer Antarctica. This year, we highlight unique destinations in Central Asia, such as Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,” he told SunStar Davao in an interview. “We are all over the globe.”

Partner airlines increased their participation and extended special rates for the three-day event, which runs until March 1. Local attractions such as Taglucop Strawberry Hills in Bukidnon also joined the lineup, alongside major hotel brands and outbound tour operators.

Willenito Tormis Jr., officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office, said the 16th season marks a milestone for the association and the city’s travel sector.

“Our dream is to bring Davao City to the world,” Tormis said. “With that dream comes a shared responsibility to boost tourism and deliver the best experience and service to Dabawenyos and visitors.”

Davao City Councilor Myrna Dalodo Ortiz, chairperson of the Committe on Tourism and Beautification, lauded Dtaa for “continuously creating opportunities that strengthen Davao City's tourism industry.”

“Initiatives like this not only connect our people to exciting destinations around the world, but also energize our local economy, generate employment, and position Davao as a dynamic

hub for travel and business,” Ortiz added.

Tanya Rabat-Tan, regional director of the Department of Tourism (DOT) in Davao Region, said the event strengthens both outbound and domestic tourism.

“For the next three days, we are not just selling tickets; we are opening doors to discovering and learning from our tourism circuits to bucket list international adventures. Truly, this event not only create positive impact on our tourism industry but also helps position Davao and the Philippines at the heart of every traveler's dream,” Rabat-Tan said.

Events like this energize our local economy, generate employment, and position Davao as a dynamic hub for travel and business,” Rabat-Tan said. She described the travel sale as a reflection of the sector’s resilience and innovation, adding that it helps restore confidence in travel and inspires more people to explore.

Justin Warby, vice president for sales of Philippine Airlines, attended his first Davao mega travel fair and underscored aviation’s role in economic growth.

“When people think of flights, they think of holidays. But connecting flights means connecting communities and cultures. It’s not just tourism; it’s economics,” Warby said.

Organizers said the three-day sale aims to make travel more accessible, affordable, and meaningful, whether for bucket-list international adventures or domestic tourism circuits.

As the expo opened its doors, exhibitors pitched discounted fares and curated packages, while travelers browsed booths with maps and brochures in hand, some planning their first overseas trip, others mapping out their next return home. MLSA