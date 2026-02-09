₱1.75B fintech deal boosts MSME lending

Fuse Financing, the credit arm of GCash operator Mynt, on Friday, February 6, 2026, sealed a partnership with the Asian Development Bank and the Mastercard Impact Fund to expand credit access for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque stood as the official witness to the ceremony, titled “Driving Inclusive Finance for Filipino MSMEs,” which established a ₱1.75 billion ($30 million) credit facility, which Fuse secured from ADB. While the initiative is private-led, Roque underscored its vital role in the “Bagong Pilipinas” vision, noting that while success is built on a "boldness to dream," dreams require the right tools. "Financing is the lifeblood of MSMEs," she stated. "Without it, they cannot move as fast as they envision."

The ₱1.75 billion facility is the first of its kind for a fintech company in the Asean region, representing a massive vote of confidence in Filipino digital innovation. By utilizing GCash’s GScore, an AI-powered system that evaluates creditworthiness based on digital behavior, the partnership allows entrepreneurs to skip the traditional hurdles of collateral and extensive paperwork.

Beyond capital, ADB is providing $125,000 (around P7.3 million) in technical assistance to help Fuse develop tailored products and deliver financial and digital literacy training for women, especially those with limited formal education. In addition, Mastercard Impact Fund is providing $150,000 (around P8.7 million) in catalytic funding to support Fuse’s reach and priority MSME segments.

Roque highlighted the DTI’s commitment to "opening doors" for those who have long faced "closed doors" at traditional banks. She expressed a specific desire to expand these digital credit tools to the palengke (public markets), where vendors often fall into high-interest informal loan cycles to buy daily inventory.

"We must not underestimate small businesses because many of our giants started at home," Roque said. "If we level up our MSMEs, we level up the entire Philippine economy." She also urged entrepreneurs to embrace e-commerce platforms to reach the country's millions of consumers across the archipelago, noting that MSMEs and the creative industries will be the centerpieces of the upcoming Asean 2026 hosting.

The collaboration was echoed by private sector leaders who emphasized the human impact of the deal. Tony Isidro, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse Financing, noted that the platform is helping open doors across the country by delivering a faster and more transparent loan experience.

Subhashini Chandran, senior vice president at Mastercard, added that access to credit is about "dignity and giving businesses a fair chance to grow," while Christine Engstrom of the ADB pointed out that while MSMEs comprise 99% of businesses, they currently receive only 3.9% of total bank loans. By bridging this gap, the partnership brings millions of Filipinos into the formal financial sector.

The event concluded with the awarding of capitalization support to ten MSMEs nominated by the DTI for their resilience and growth potential. The awardees were Shekierl's RTW Shop, Three-Cord Braided Bakery, Cattwrites Bags and Accessories Shop, Merly's Craftcha Recycled Products, Dreamerscorner PH Events Management Services, Echel's Home Made Peanut Butter, M.M.S-PSGA Online Shop, CAKE'LAB Cakes and Pastries Shop, Vitoy’s Panciteria, and VSC General Merchandise.

Through this alliance of innovation and capital, the DTI and its private partners are ensuring that any Filipino who dares to start a business, whether in a home kitchen or a local market, has a fair shot at making their dreams a reality. PR