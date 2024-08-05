2nd Innovation Summit set Nov. 7-9

This year's summit, themed "Convergent Innovations," aims to showcase cutting-edge technologies and provide networking opportunities for tech enthusiasts, business leaders, and diplomats.

Organized in collaboration with ICT Davao, Inc., the summit builds on the success of its 2022 debut, which attracted over 400 delegates and featured 20 exhibitors.

This year's event is expected to attract an even larger audience with a diverse program, including a golf tournament, job fair, conferences, networking and gala nights, a BIMP-EAGA CEO Forum, and an ICT Awards Night.

Blockchain technology will be a major focus, aligning with the Philippine Blockchain Week to enhance the summit's relevance. Foreign diplomats from Canada, Hungary, India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia have shown support, promoting the event to international companies.

National Government Agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry XI (DTI-Davao), the Department of Information and Communications Technology XI (DICT-Davao), the Department of Science and Technology XI (DOST-Davao), and the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) have also endorsed the summit.

Chairperson of the Innovation Summit 2024 and President of the Davao Chamber, Ms. Belinda L. Torres, expressed enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing its goal to unite various innovations and drive economic growth. "We are grateful to the Philippine Blockchain Week conveners for their collaboration, which expands our reach and impact," said Torres.

The DCCCII invites companies from across Mindanao and the Philippines to participate and engage in this premier event, aiming to foster innovation and technological advancement in the region.



The Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (DCCCII) has served as the leading business voice in Davao City for nearly 56 years. It is dedicated to supporting business growth through advocacy, networking, and providing essential resources and information. KBP with PR