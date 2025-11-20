3 homegrown PH chains shine in Asean 500 report

MANILA – Three restaurant brands from the Jollibee Group lead the region’s sector rankings, according to the Asean 500 2025 report by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy.

Jollibee (brand value up eight percent to US$2.5 billion) with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 83.9/100, Mang Inasal (brand value up one percent to US$377 million) with a BSI score of 87.8/100, and Chowking (brand value up four percent to US$262 million) with a BSI score of 71.8/100 have conquered the regional restaurant rankings, reaffirming the Philippines’ position as a leader in the Asean food and beverage sector.

According to Brand Finance’s research data, Jollibee remains the Philippines’ most beloved brand, leading the market with its strong consumer connection, best-selling products, and impactful storytelling.

With over 1,000 stores nationwide, it stays deeply rooted in Filipino culture through well-known campaigns such as My Kwentong Jollibee and its commitment to delivering familiar, well-loved flavours. Additionally, Jollibee ranked 17th globally in the Restaurants 25 2025 report by Brand Finance, maintaining its presence in the global rankings for 10 consecutive years since 2016.

Famous for its grilled meals and Filipino-style dining, Mang Inasal continues to strengthen its position as one of the nation’s most recognisable homegrown restaurant brands. The brand’s emphasis on authentic flavours and familiar dining experiences has helped it maintain a strong consumer connection and cultural relevance, as shown by Brand Finance’s market research in the Philippines.

Now ranked third among Asean restaurant brands, Chowking has maintained its leadership as the pioneer Chinese-Filipino fast food brand. It continues to resonate with diners by offering a unique combination of comfort, culture, and accessibility, strengthening its role in the regional dining scene.

Other restaurant brands featured in the Asean 500 report this year are:

* Kopitiam (brand value down 32 percent to US$220 million) with a BSI score of 85.5/100 from Singapore

* MK Restaurants (brand value up 24 percent to US$188 million) with a BSI score of 83.9/100 from Thailand

* Jumbo (brand value up 8 percent to US$33 million) with a BSI score of 48.2/100 from Singapore

Alex Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance Asia Pacific, commented:

“The Philippines’ restaurant brands continue to define excellence in the Asean dining landscape. Jollibee, Mang Inasal, and Chowking demonstrate how culturally rooted brands can achieve strong consumer trust and sustained brand value. Their success reflects a strategic blend of local relevance with regional ambition, showing that authenticity and scale can drive meaningful growth.”

The Brand Finance Asean 500 2025 report highlights the Philippines’ rising prominence in the regional brand landscape, with its homegrown restaurant brands leading the charge in both brand strength and value, symbolizing the country’s growing cultural and economic influence in the Asean region.

Every year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 6,000 of the world’s biggest brands to the test and publishes over 100 reports ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The Asean’s most valuable and strongest brands are included in the Brand Finance Asean 500 2025 report.

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors. The full ranking, additional insights, charts, methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Asean 500 2025 report. PR