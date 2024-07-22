3 hydrogen plants in Mindanao eyed

To improve electricity reliability and boost renewable energy in Mindanao, Hydrogène de France (HDF), a leading French green hydrogen company, has signed three Memorandum of Cooperation (MOCs) to establish Renewstable® hydrogen power plant projects in Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Zamboanga City.

The signing ceremony took place at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City on July 19, 2024, and was witnessed by Ambassador Marie Fontanel of the French Embassy and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno. These projects aim to develop multi-megawatt power plants that generate firm power from intermittent renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, by converting them into green hydrogen.

The initiative also includes producing electricity on demand from decarbonized hydrogen through HDF's HyPower® technology.

HDF Energy Philippines President and Director, Mathieu Geze, emphasized that, as a project developer-investor, they refer to this project as "Green Stable Electricity," relying mainly on renewable resources to produce energy.

Furthermore, Geze highlighted the importance of collaboration for success, stating that the MOC ensures all stakeholders work together to find the optimal location near the grid, securing the best site for the electric cooperative.

"In Mindanao, the level of cooperation is unique. This is the first time we see this level of cooperation," he noted.

The agreements involve information-sharing, stakeholder coordination, and technical validation of HDF's grid assessment and feasibility studies, which are crucial for the planning and development stages of these projects.

Provincial Administrator of Surigao del Norte, Atty. Rise Faith R. Recabo, shared her insights on the province's energy challenges. “We have been experiencing, I believe for the longest time, high power rates for our electric bills, especially in the Siargao islands. The electricity there is really a problem, this problem has been going on in the last probably five years especially when Siargao really boomed,” she shared.

“Due to the rising number of establishments, we cannot provide the power supply they require,” Recabo added, emphasizing the development’s crucial role to meet the growing energy needs and support the province's continued growth

Representing Governor Santiago B. Cane, Jr. of Agusan del Sur, Dr. Trisha Goloran also pointed out similar issues with intermittent power in their province and how this project could support their growth in the coming years.

"We are on a trajectory of growth. We’ve seen a lot of developments in Agusan del Sur, including the establishment of our soil laboratory, which should be a game-changer for the agriculture sector nationally. Additionally, we will be hosting the Palarong Pambansa in 2026," Goloran shared, noting how the project could be very beneficial to their province.

ZAMBOECOZONE Chairman and Administrator Raul M. Regondola, DBA, stressed, "Zamboanga City is the 'City of Brownouts,'” adding, “We experience four to five brownouts every day. That’s why we need more projects like this within ZAMBOECOZONE.”

With cooperation from HDF Energy, these developments could potentially reduce electricity fluctuations and eliminate brownouts in Zamboanga, according to Regondola.

Moreover, Geze assures that the project will rely 100% on clean electricity. He underlined that most of the potential lies in solar power plants, which are easy to develop and affordable, noting, “It’s 100% clean,” referring to the electricity produced by the project.

Highlighting the projects by HDF Energy in Mindanao that address the island’s power needs, MinDA Secretary Magno stressed, “This is an accomplishment not only for Mindanao but for our entire nation and its people. Of course, it is also a significant achievement for the President.”

HDF Energy is a global leader in the hydrogen industry that operates in the Philippines through its subsidiary, HDF Energy Philippines Holdings, Inc. Specializing in large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology, HDF Energy is supported by a team of over 150 experts with more than a decade of experience.



This collaboration aims to enhance the region's renewable energy infrastructure, promoting sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions specifically in Mindanao. KBP