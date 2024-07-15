3 more Kadiwa centers in P29 rice program

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is moving ahead of schedule in its P29 rice program, expanding to three more Kadiwa centers in Metro Manila, the large-scale trial of selling low-priced but good quality rice to reach more vulnerable households.

Last weekend, the DA kicked-off the large-scale trial by offering P29 per kilo rice to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents and members of the government’s 4Ps program in 10 Kadiwa sites in Metro Manila and in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan.

DA Assistant Secretary for Consumer and Legislative Affairs Genevieve Guevarra, who oversees the Kadiwa program, said the three additional sites will be in Malabon, Navotas, and in Nangka, Marikina. She said three more sites may be opened in two neighboring provinces of Metro Manila before July ends.

“We continue to learn from this large-scale trial, particularly on the demand for low-priced rice, amount and source of supply, and the logistics needed to sustain this program and expand it across the country, especially in areas outside Metro Manila where vulnerable households are numerous. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to make sure this program will benefit the most number of Filipinos for the longest time possible,” said Asec. Guevarra.

Aside from P29 rice, selected Kadiwa centers will also start selling the food staple under the “Rice-for-All” program, where well-milled rice will be made available to general consumers at prices lower than the prevailing price in the market of the same quality grain.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. had earlier asked all local government units within Metro Manila to identify suitable sites for Kadiwa centers to expand the reach of President Marcos’ program to provide more affordably-priced food to a larger number of Filipinos.

Kadiwa centers provide a rent-free marketplace for farmers cooperatives and associations to sell their harvest and produce such as vegetables, fish, eggs, pork and chicken at wholesale prices. Other food producers also discounted canned and manufacturer goods. PR