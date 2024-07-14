360 tourists register for Davao Adventure Challenge

The Department of Tourism Region 11 (DOT-Davao) revealed that some 360 participants have registered for the Davao Adventure Challenge, an initiative aimed at promoting lesser-known destinations in Davao Region.

DOT-Davao Regional Director Tanya Rabat Tan shared during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas held at NCCC Mall VP, Davao City on July 9, 2024, that of the 360 registered participants, 64 have already completed their preferred adventure activities across 15 DOT-listed sites, including a newly launched destination in Davao de Oro.

This initiative forms part of the DOT’s comprehensive plan to establish the Davao Region as a leading adventure destination.

“We really seek to position Davao Region as a premier adventure destination. With that, we want to encourage travel throughout the whole region,” Tan said.

"The economic benefits of tourism should be distributed equitably, reaching not only popular destinations but also the lesser-known gems of our nation," she added.

The Davao Adventure Challenge 2024 offers a diverse range of thrilling experiences for adventure seekers. Highlights include Pujada Bay Diving and Governor Generoso Dive Explorations, Mt. Hamiguitan Trekking, and the Mt. Apo Summit Trek.

Water-based adventures abound with Davao River White Water Rafting, Mati’s Ultralight Plane Ride Experience, and Samal Dive Adventures. Additional destinations feature Tagtugonan Falls Canyoneering, Su’bon Cave Exploration, and Mati Skimboarding.

Adventurers can also explore Mt. Dinor Trekking, the Giant Clam Sanctuary Snorkeling, Okbot Cave Exploration, and Sta. Cruz Water Tubing. For those seeking a different kind of thrill, Eden’s Sky Adventure Rides provide an exhilarating experience.

Finally, Maragusan, the newest addition to the region's adventure destinations, promises two stunning waterfalls in one area with accessible routes for both beginners and seasoned adventurers alike: the Tagbibinta Falls and Pyalitan Falls.

Tan also reported the increase in tourist arrivals in the region since the Covid-19 pandemic. She noted that nearly 3.2 million tourists visited the region in 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, the number of tourist arrivals reached 749,647, showing a slight increase from the 742,329 recorded in the same period of 2023.

The Davao Adventure Challenge is one of the strategies being employed to attract visitors to these hidden gems and spread out tourist visits. DOT Davao is also working closely with local government units (LGUs) to develop more community-based tourism areas.

Participants may visit all designated sites and complete the adventure challenge from May 1 to December 31, 2024



In addition to promoting adventure tourism, the DOT Davao is ensuring visitor safety through a partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP) by deploying Tourist-Oriented Police for Community Order and Protection (TOPCOP). This program trains police personnel on tourism awareness and other related concerns to assist tourists effectively. KBP