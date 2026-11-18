KUNMING, Yunnan, China — Forty-five companies joined the first day of the inaugural Mindanao Business Leaders’ Mission to Yunnan Province on Nov. 17, opening opportunities for trade, investment, and partnerships between Mindanao and Chinese enterprises.

The mission, led by Joji Ilagan Bian, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Mindanao and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) board member and lead convenor, is being conducted in partnership with MinDA under Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno. Assistant Secretary Romeo M. Montenegro heads the Philippine delegation.

Philippine consul general welcomes Mindanao delegation

Philippine Consul General Ivan Frank M. Olea welcomed the historic business mission, underscoring its role in strengthening economic ties between Mindanao and Yunnan, a major commercial hub in southwestern China.

The visit allows Mindanao businesses to connect directly with Chinese companies, explore complementary trade interests, and identify potential areas for investment and cooperation.

Proposed statement for Consul General Olea, subject to confirmation and approval:

"This first Mindanao business delegation represents an important milestone in strengthening economic relations between Mindanao and China. The participation of 45 companies reflects the growing interest in exploring opportunities for trade, investment and business cooperation. We hope these initial engagements will lead to lasting partnerships and concrete economic opportunities that will benefit both Mindanao and Yunnan."

45 companies explore business opportunities

The first day brought together Chinese enterprises and Mindanao business leaders for networking, company presentations and preliminary discussions on potential partnerships.

The first-day engagements opened opportunities for Mindanao businesses to explore markets in China for agricultural products, agribusiness and value-added goods. The discussions also covered potential investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics and technology, as well as possible business partnerships that could lead to commercial agreements and long-term collaboration.

The delegation also identified opportunities for technical exchanges, company visits, market studies and investment facilitation to sustain discussions beyond the mission.

With 45 participating companies, the mission has expanded Mindanao's network of potential Chinese business partners, providing local enterprises with opportunities to explore new markets, attract investments and strengthen their presence in the international business community.



Connecting Mindanao businesses to global markets

Bian emphasized the importance of bringing Mindanao entrepreneurs directly to international markets and creating opportunities for sustained business cooperation.

Through the mission, the delegation aims to showcase Mindanao's investment potential and build partnerships that could support business expansion, generate jobs, facilitate technology transfers, and stimulate economic growth.

MinDA's participation also supports efforts to position Mindanao as a competitive investment destination and strengthen its role as an economic gateway in the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).



From Yunnan to Chongqing

The delegation will continue its business mission in Chongqing, where additional meetings, business-matching activities and company visits are expected to expand opportunities for collaboration.

After the mission, the delegation aims to consolidate business contacts, identify prospective partners and establish follow-through mechanisms to advance discussions.

While the initial engagements have opened promising prospects, they have not yet resulted in finalized investment commitments.

The first Mindanao Business Leaders’ Mission to Yunnan marks a step toward connecting Mindanao enterprises with international markets and turning cross-border business relationships into long-term economic opportunities. PR