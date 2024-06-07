4K jobs at stake at Kalayaan Job Fair

The Department of Labor and Employment Region 11 (Dole 11) gears up to host the Kalayaan Job Fair 2024, offering a total of 4,370 jobs in line with the celebration of the upcoming 126th Philippine Independence Day on June 12.

The job vacancies are from 44 local and overseas employers.

Speaking at the Wednesday’s Media Forum at the Habi at Kape, Dole 11 Assistant Regional Director lawyer Jason P. Balais underlined the job fair's inclusivity, noting that both pre-registered and walk-in applicants are welcome.

Pre-registration began on June 2 and will continue until the day of the event on June 12, 2024, at Gaisano Mall of Davao, J.P. Laurel Ave, Davao City.

"The number of unemployed persons as of the last Labor Force Survey is about 70,000, closer to 77,000 representing 3.3% of the labor force actively seeking employment. If you look at it, only about 3 out of every 100 individuals in Davao Region are looking for employment at this point," Balais said, expressing optimism that the job fair would contribute to addressing the unemployment issue in the region, driven by ongoing investments and economic activities.

The Kalayaan Job Fair 2024 is open to both experienced professionals and recent graduates who are seeking to begin their careers.

Balais urged fresh graduates to attend the event as many opportunities are made available for them. He also revealed the top five industries seeking applicants at the job fair.

With 1,270 open positions, the Information and Communication industry leads the list. Wholesale and Retail comes in second with 521, followed by Administrative and Support Service Activities (141), Financial and Insurance Activities (137), and Manufacturing with 93 vacancies.

The most in-demand job positions include customer service representatives, sales and marketing personnel, technical support staff, automotive and mechanical technicians, and accounting-related roles. Balais also encouraged job seekers to visit the PhilJobNet portal at philjobnet.gov.ph to register and explore job opportunities from various employers.

The Kalayaan Job Fair 2024 serves as one of the effective platforms for connecting job seekers and companies to improve employment rate in Davao Region.