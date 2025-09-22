5150 triathlon boosts Samal economy, sports tourism

The Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon drew over a thousand athletes and supporters to Samal, highlighting its promise as a sports tourism and investment hub.

At the press conference held Saturday, September 20, ahead of the Sunday, September 21 race at Bridgeport grounds, organizers and local officials emphasized the economic ripple the event would create.

“Each participant will be spending around ₱10,000 over the weekend, that’s on average,” said Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc., which manages Ironman races in the Philippines. “Whether they’re staying at Discovery Samal at ₱18,000 a night or at Camp Holiday at ₱3,000, the spending spreads across hotels, restaurants, water suppliers, and even fruit vendors. Over time, the economic benefits compound, just as we’ve seen in Bohol, where our triathlon has run for ten years.”

Galura added that Samal’s hosting is even more significant because it is the only 5150 and Ironman-branded triathlon in the country this year, putting the island on the global race calendar alongside other world-class destinations.

“We really welcome events like this, especially world-class ones. They bring in the numbers,” said DOT Davao Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan. “Samal is already our top beach destination, but we want visitors to discover there’s more here than sand and diving. Sports tourism, like the 5150, allows us to showcase not just Samal Island, but also the many touchpoints travelers pass through across the region.”

Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes noted that resorts across the island were fully booked during race weekend.

“This is the biggest event here in Samal so far. Hopefully next year we’ll have more,” Reyes said. “We really want more events here because they attract tourists and investors. Samal has the beach, the location, the natural beauty—this is the best place to do it. Invest now.”

Meanwhile, Damosa Land Inc. president Ricardo "Cary" Lagdameo said, “We’ve been planning this for a year. As someone who has been coming to Samal since childhood, this is close to our hearts. With new developments like the Samal-Davao bridge and more resorts coming in, we wanted to showcase the island’s potential through a world-class event.”

Congressman Jose Manuel Lagdameo of Davao del Norte’s 2nd District echoed this, saying the triathlon helps market the province as a tourism and business destination.

“Most people underestimate the scale of organizing an event like this,” he said. “But beyond camaraderie, what’s important is how it promotes Davao del Norte, and Samal in particular, as a prime destination. And this is just the beginning.”

At least 1,113 athletes competed in the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike, and 10-kilometer run on Sunday, September 21, drawing participants from local triathlon teams and international entrants alike.

For Galura and her team, the goal is to maintain the momentum.

“This is how communities grow,” she said. “Short-distance, world-class races like this test athletes and energize the local economy. With Bridgeport as its backdrop, Samal can claim its place on the global sports map. We look forward to making Samal a tradition, year after year, for athletes and visitors alike.” MLSA