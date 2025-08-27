6 teams qualify for Davao Hackestate: Hackathon 2025 finals

Six student teams have advanced to the finals of the Davao Hackestate: Hackathon 2025, an innovation contest organized by PropTech Philippines and Filipino Homes to develop technology solutions for the real estate sector.

The final round will be held on Aug. 27 at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City.

The finalists are The Huntrix of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao; No Idea? of STI Gensan; Realtech and UM Trojans of the University of Mindanao; Neurobytes of AMA Computer College; and SJPCians of St. John Paul II College of Davao.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes of P30,000, P20,000, and P10,000, and a consolation prize of P3,000.

Beyond prize money, PropTech Philippines founder Anthony Gerard Leuterio said the top three teams will be offered mentorship and incubation support to help commercialize their projects.

“We will help them realize their projects and even connect them with potential funders,” Leuterio said. “This is a sustainable activity—we want to help the country find the best software ideas and expose them globally.”

A graduate of BS Computer Science at San Jose Recoletos, Leuterio underscored his passion for software development and his mission to empower Filipino innovators.

He said PropTech Philippines is paving the way for aspiring innovators to excel while addressing real-world challenges.

“This event is part of our social cause to be inclusive in the Philippines. We have access to funds, and we want to use our connections and network as the country’s top real estate marketing company to support innovation,” he said.

Leuterio said future hackathons will expand beyond real estate to tackle broader problems in the Philippines.

The hackathon’s judging panel is composed of software developers and real estate practitioners, ensuring a balanced evaluation of both technical execution and industry relevance.

Organizers said the initiative highlights the potential of property technology to transform the real estate industry while empowering Filipino students to create solutions with global reach. PR