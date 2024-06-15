84 HOTS in Kalayaan Job Fair

The report also revealed that a total of 1,348 job seekers participated in the event. Of this number, 731 were seeking local jobs, while 617 were looking for overseas positions.

Dole 11 said the HOTS turnout proves that job seekers in the region are ready and qualified for various jobs.

One of the lucky applicants hired on the spot was Lea Hinay, who secured a position as an operations management trainee for a convenience store. She is a 23-year-old fresh graduate and expressed gratitude to the Dole-Davao for conducting the activity as she traveled from Kidapawan City.

“As a breadwinner, happy kaayo ko nga nadawat ko, naka hilak gani ko ganina ug sa mga nangaplay karon di sila mawal-an og paglaum, daghan kaayong salamat sa Peso-Davao sa paghatag og opportunity labi na sa mga fresh graduates, (As a breadwinner, I am very happy that I was hired. I even shed tears earlier, and to those who are still applying now, don't lose hope. Thank you very much to Peso-Davao for giving opportunities especially to fresh graduates),” she said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Dole-Davao regional director lawyer Jason Balais shared that the strong demand for Customer Service Representatives remains, particularly in the call center industry, which continues to lead in job vacancies locally.

Karen Jean Calatero was also one of the hired on the spot applicants as a ‘Chavacano speaker’ customer representative of 6/11. She shared that she applied because she needed work after her past company closed. She found out about the job fair on Facebook and registered right away.

“Happy kaayo ko, wala ko kasabot sa akong gibati, happy ko kay wa ko ga expect na makuha tapos bigla lang, surprise nga hired na diay ka, then lami kaayo sa feeling, (I'm really happy, I couldn't understand what I was feeling, I'm surprised because I didn't expect to be hired on the spot. It feels really good),” she said.

In addition to immediate hires, 211 applicants were classified as near-hired. This group included 145 local and 66 overseas applicants. Dole-Davao clarified what it meant to be classified as a ‘near-hired applicant’ in response to a netizen who questioned its necessity in their report’s inclusion.

“Near-hired applicants are job seekers who are qualified for the position and only need to complete their documentary requirements or attend final interviews/assessments as requested by the employers. Dole monitors the status and progress of near-hired applicants with their respective employers,” it stated.

The year’s job fair, organized to commemorate the country's 126th Independence Day, offered 4,370 job vacancies from 44 employers.

The Kalayaan Job Fair 2024 was a collaborative effort organized by Dole-Davao and supported by several key organizations, including the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), the Public Employment Service Office (Peso), and other government agencies. Karl Bryan Porras