Aboitiz, GCash Take Root in Balamban

BALAMBAN, Cebu — More than 3,000 volunteers gathered in Balamban, Cebu as Aboitiz Foundation and GCash brought their five-year forest restoration partnership to the ground through tree and bamboo planting on Saturday, September 19.

The activity marked the first major on-ground activation of Aboitiz Foundation’s CarbonPH and GCash GForest partnership, which aims to grow one million trees and help restore 1,200 hectares in Balamban over five years.

Held in time for World Bamboo Day, the initiative brought together communities, partners and volunteers across identified restoration areas. In parallel, the Municipality of Balamban led coastal cleanup activities for International Coastal Cleanup Day, extending the day’s environmental action from the uplands to the coast.

For Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, the launch is the start of a much longer restoration journey rooted in community stewardship.

“What we are starting in Balamban is not a one-day planting activity. It is the beginning of years of work with communities to restore forests, protect water sources and create livelihoods that can endure. CarbonPH is about making sure the trees we plant today become part of healthier ecosystems and stronger communities tomorrow.”