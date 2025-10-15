Aboitiz InfraCapital bets big on Mindanao boom

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, reaffirmed its commitment to Mindanao’s growth, highlighting infrastructure investment as a driver of regional development at the Davao Investment Conference (Davao Icon) 2025 and the Mindanao PPP Facilitation Initiative, both held in Davao City last September 2025.

AIC executives said that expanding infrastructure in Mindanao is central to driving inclusive growth, enhancing connectivity, enabling tourism, and stimulating economic activities through innovation and public-private collaboration.

Speaking to about 350 Davao Icon delegates, AIC Airports' Head of Strategy and Communications, Christine Villanueva, remarked that connectivity remains the backbone of regional and national growth, and airports play a central role in that ecosystem.

“Connectivity builds economies. From trade routes to transport hubs, when we move better, we grow faster. Airports are not just travel terminals; they are engines of economic activity. Developing world-class regional airports will be key to unlocking Mindanao’s potential,” Villanueva said during the panel discussion titled “Building Gateways for Mindanao’s Progress: Developing World-Class Airports.”

AIC, through Aboitiz InfraCapital Laguindingan Airport Corporation, currently operates Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) in Misamis Oriental. AIC is currently undertaking the development and modernization of LIA over the short- to medium-term beginning April 2025, following the awarding of a 30-year concession agreement last October 2024.

This includes plans to incorporate necessary infrastructure, such as terminal expansion to cater to additional international connections and growing passenger traffic.

Villanueva noted that 2025 marks a pivotal year in AIC Airports’ transformation into a leading multi-airport operator in the Philippines, with its portfolio, which includes LIA, the award-winning Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), and Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), collectively accounting for over 20 percent of the country’s passenger traffic.

Highlighting LIA’s strategic role, she said that AIC envisions it to become a regional gateway similar to MCIA, serving as a platform for commerce, tourism, and innovation in Mindanao.

LIA–already the country’s sixth-busiest gateway and Mindanao’s second-busiest after Davao City’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport–now caters to about 337 flights per week to some of the country’s most attractive destinations, namely Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao.

During the Davao Icon, Ronnie Lim, General Manager of AIC water subsidiary Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., was also a featured panelist. Lim showcased the development and impact of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a joint partnership with the Davao City Water District (DCWD).

As the country’s largest bulk water supply project, the DCBWSP has transformed Davao City’s water sector as it reliably delivers 300 million liters per day of sustainable water. Through the Apo Agua-DCWD partnership, over one million Dabawenyos now enjoy 24/7 access to potable water, improving quality of life, public health, and community well-being.

“Beyond households, this supports livelihoods, enables businesses to expand, and gives investors the confidence that utilities here can keep pace with growth. Davao’s promise of growth rests on one foundation: water that is reliable, sustainable, and future-ready- so our communities thrive and our city grows beyond borders,” Lim said.

Lim noted that thanks to Apo Agua, the DCBWSP has generated over P15 billion in investments, thousands of jobs, and significant contributions to Davao’s economy. New households, subdivisions, and businesses are able to operate and thrive without the constant worry of water interruptions and water quality issues.

Both DCWD and Apo Agua continue to invest in further improving the DCBWSP’s infrastructure and operational capabilities to ensure water security for Davao City.