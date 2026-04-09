Aboitiz InfraCapital pushes PPPs for Laguindingan Airport expansion

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY - Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing infrastructure development in Mindanao through strong public-private partnerships at the recent Cagayan de Oro investment dialogue organized by the Oro Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

Held last March 19, 2026, the dialogue brought together leaders from government and the private sector to align on strategies that will accelerate Mindanao’s growth, with MinDA underscoring the region’s position as an investor-ready hub.

“We will strengthen public-private partnerships and empower local governments to fast-track investment-ready projects, making it easier to do business in Mindanao,” said MinDA Chairperson Leo Tereso Magno.

Central to the dialogue’s discussions was the role of infrastructure—particularly Laguindingan International Airport (LIA), the country’s seventh-busiest gateway—in unlocking trade, tourism, and economic opportunities across Northern Mindanao.

In parallel, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines continue to work closely with AIC Airports in advancing key airport developments in Laguindingan, including its immediate expansion and the necessary infrastructure upgrades to support future routes to international destinations, with ongoing efforts aligned to support the region’s growth.

“Strong partnerships between government and the private sector can be an important key to help ensure that our airports keep pace with growing demand. By working closely together, we can accelerate the development of gateways like Laguindingan to better serve passengers and support regional growth,” shared DOTr Sec. Giovanni "Banoy" Z. Lopez.

Strengthening Laguindingan’s role in regional connectivity

Operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Laguindingan Airport Corporation, LIA (also Mindanao’s second-busiest gateway) plays a vital role in supporting connectivity in the region, serving as a gateway for both business and leisure travelers.

In 2025, LIA welcomed a growing number of passengers, reflecting increasing demand and reinforcing its importance in linking Northern Mindanao to the rest of the country.

To enhance the passenger experience, AIC Airports has introduced improvements at LIA, including better terminal layouts, expanded food and retail options featuring local products, and more seamless access through strengthened transport links such as bus services connecting the airport to key areas.

These efforts are complemented by close collaboration with regional partners, including the Department of Tourism and local government units, to strengthen Northern Mindanao’s position not only as a key gateway, but as a service-oriented airport that delivers quality passenger experience.

Through initiatives such as tourism workshops and joint promotions, AIC Airports also contributes to the local economy—supporting tourism, enabling business activity, and serving as an important driver of community growth.

Advancing expansion through strong government support

As Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental continues to serve a growing market, AIC Airports underscored that sustained progress will depend on this close coordination with its regulatory partners. These partnerships are critical to advancing expansion plans that will enable LIA to accommodate rising passenger volumes and support the region’s long-term economic trajectory.

With Mindanao poised for accelerated growth, the need to move forward on key infrastructure developments becomes increasingly urgent.

Stakeholders at the dialogue emphasized the importance of streamlining processes and expediting approvals to ensure that critical airport enhancements can be implemented promptly—unlocking greater connectivity, improving passenger experience, and enabling broader economic impact across the region.

Sustaining momentum across AIC Airports

A similar opportunity exists in Bohol, where plans to reconfigure Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) have been put forward to better serve its growing global market. Moving these plans forward will likewise require close coordination and timely action from both government and private sector stakeholders.

Like BPIA, LIA stands ready to support the region’s next phase of growth through its future expansion. With a clear development roadmap and increasing demand, the opportunity to transform LIA into a more efficient and future-ready gateway is within reach—through continued alignment between the private sector and government.

As AIC Airports continues to invest in and operate critical gateways across the Philippines, it remains committed to working alongside national agencies, regional partners, and local communities to deliver infrastructure that enables connectivity, supports economic development, and creates lasting value for the regions it serves. PR