Aboitiz Power, Davao Light Sitio Electrification Program update

WHERE there is light, there is peace. In far-flung areas like Barangay Lumiad in Paquibato, Davao City, this has become an illuminating reality. Thus, for leaders like Barangay Captain Celso Bughao, energizing his community was a burden that he had to carry throughout his term. In his experience, darkness meant strife.
Until recently, one would only hear of Lumiad in the news when government forces clashed with rebels, or when government leaders would negotiate for the release of political prisoners. Its distance from Davao City’s main government centers further isolated the barangay. Lumiad is more accessible via Panabo City than its own city, making Panabo a more convenient source of supplies.
However, a brighter future was dawning on Lumiad in 2023. The Lumiad Barangay Council under Bughao’s leadership created a resolution for the electrification of the remaining 9 sitios that’s been without electricity since the 90s.
Bughao, 64, personally brought the paperwork to the City Council’s Committee on Energy, which assisted the community through committee chairman and Davao City Councilor Louie John Bonguyan. The committee is in charge of endorsing requests by communities to energize communities like Lumiad. The barangay was eligible to access the Sitio Electrification Program (SEP).
The SEP is a national government project, which helps connect far-flung areas like Lumiad into electrical grids of distribution utilities. It is one of the government’s priority programs for economic development and poverty reduction by aiming for 100% electrification of the Philippines. The program aims to energize 399 sitios in Mindanao, along those in Luzon and in Visayas.
The Davao City Committee on Energy coordinated with the Lumiad Barangay Council and the Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) for the necessary preparations for the electrification of the sitios. Davao Light is an AboitizPower subsidiary and the country’s third largest private electric distribution utility.
Local government efforts such as a program called PEACE 911 also helped accelerate the project, with road access and basic social services making its way to the once remote area.
One of the electrification requirements is improved road access for ease of transport of Davao Light equipment and personnel. This would also make it easier for Davao Light to address emergencies in the area, once power was up.
The SEP has gifted leaders like Bughao and his community the power of light and energy, essential in creating a safer community. Bughao would know, as he and his team of barangay council members and security volunteers are the ones roving the streets at night. The streets were once too dark for peace of mind. With only a few street lights and energized homes in the barangay center, other sitios outside were left, literally, in the dark.
Now, times have changed for the better.
The barangay council assists residents in securing their home electrification permits by providing them with barangay certification, and free rides to the City Engineer’s office to process the necessary documents.
The SEP has also brought with it streetlights for the community. With well-lit streets and more energized homes, crime is now at an all-time low, according to Bughao. The youth and older residents enjoy evening games and sports at the barangay gym or in the streets. Electricity has lit the way for the residents of Brgy Lumiad to come together.
Fermin Edillon, Head of the Reputation Enhancement Department at Davao Light, said the power utility was happy to help. “This is our small effort to help bring peace, security, and a sense of community in Brgy Lumiad,” he said.
On April 3, 2024, Bughao beamed with pride as he stood beside officials of the city government, Davao Light, the barangay council, and Lumiad residents as they celebrated the completion of the SEP in their community in a turnover ceremony. His efforts to help his town have finally led to this moment.
Bughao shares, “Dako kaayo among pasalamat sa Davao Light ug sa among lokal na panggamhanan. Lahi na gyud karon, ug mapasalamaton mi sa kahapsay na gidala niini sa among barangay.” (We’re very thankful to Davao Light and the city government. It’s different now, and we’re incredibly grateful for the peace.) PR