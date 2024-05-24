Aboitiz Power, Davao Light Sitio Electrification Program update

WHERE there is light, there is peace. In far-flung areas like Barangay Lumiad in Paquibato, Davao City, this has become an illuminating reality. Thus, for leaders like Barangay Captain Celso Bughao, energizing his community was a burden that he had to carry throughout his term. In his experience, darkness meant strife.

Until recently, one would only hear of Lumiad in the news when government forces clashed with rebels, or when government leaders would negotiate for the release of political prisoners. Its distance from Davao City’s main government centers further isolated the barangay. Lumiad is more accessible via Panabo City than its own city, making Panabo a more convenient source of supplies.

However, a brighter future was dawning on Lumiad in 2023. The Lumiad Barangay Council under Bughao’s leadership created a resolution for the electrification of the remaining 9 sitios that’s been without electricity since the 90s.