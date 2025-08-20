Aboitiz Renewables aids IPs

Aboitiz Renewables Inc., the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation, has released ₱1.8 million in royalty shares to 13 Indigenous Peoples (IP) organizations in Davao del Sur for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The royalties, coursed through subsidiaries Hedcor Sibulan, Inc. and Hedcor Tudaya, Inc.—which operate four run-of-river hydropower plants in the province—will fund tree-planting initiatives, community nurseries, and forest ranger programs around Mount Apo.

Of the amount, the Mount Apo Bagobo-Tagabawa Ancestral Domain Inc. received over ₱500,000, while Sibulan Clusters 1 and 2 received more than ₱400,000 and ₱500,000, respectively. Nearly ₱300,000 was distributed to other clusters and tribal councils.

The release is in line with Section 60 of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples’ (NCIP) Administrative Order No. 03, Series of 2012, which entitles host Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) to a share of benefits derived from resource use within their ancestral domains. NCIP facilitated the validation and release to ensure compliance with the law and proper distribution to beneficiaries.

“This arrangement between NCIP, Aboitiz Renewables, and our Indigenous Peoples groups is built on respect, collaboration, and shared aspirations,” said Atty. Geroncio R. Aguio, CESO III, Director of NCIP Region XI. “Together, we are enabling our IP communities to make long-term investments in their future while preserving the cultural and natural heritage that defines them.”

“Mt. Apo is not just our ancestral land—it is the source of our water and life,” added Bae Dalia Agtag Pogoy, Tribal Chieftain of Bagobo Tagabawa Cluster 2. “We invest in protecting it for the next generation.”

Past royalty shares funded the development of two ecotourism projects—Mt. Buribid and Palaka Hot Springs—set to launch this year as income sources for Sibulan Clusters 1 and 2. Royalties have also been used for scholarships; since 2012, eight IP youth have graduated from college, most becoming teachers in their tribes, while 14 more are currently pursuing degrees.

“By working hand-in-hand with NCIP and our IP partners, we’re helping build resilient, self-sustaining communities grounded in cultural heritage and empowered by clean energy,” said Noreen Vicencio, Aboitiz Renewables First Vice President and General Manager for Hydro Operations.

In 2024, NCIP recognized Hedcor as a Champion for Indigenous Peoples for its “unwavering dedication to the indigenous peoples of the Davao Region.”

“Their consistent efforts in uplifting the lives of IP communities, while respecting and preserving their cultural heritage, truly set a standard for corporate responsibility,” Aguio said. PR