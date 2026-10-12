ACC pushes action-oriented China-Asean trade cooperation

The Asean-China Centre (ACC) is strengthening trade and investment cooperation between China and Asean member states through hands-on training, business matching and capacity-building programs, with a focus on helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including those in Davao City, access the Chinese market.

During a recent visit to the ACC in Beijing, China, ACC Secretary-General Zhang Lizhong highlighted the center’s achievements in promoting economic cooperation and creating business opportunities between China and Asean.

“It actively supports and participates in diverse trade promotion events, organizes reciprocal visits by business delegates, and unlocks new opportunities for commercial collaborations focused on emerging industries and the innovation economy,” Lizhong said during the Seminar for Digital Media Editors and Journalists from Asean Countries.

The center also hosts Asean delegations in China and organizes exchanges and forums to strengthen economic ties among member states, he added.

In a brief interview after the presentation, Lizhong stressed that the ACC’s support goes beyond discussions with entrepreneurs in Davao City about the Chinese market’s potential.

“Not just in talks but also in action. We hold training and seminars, and even actual exercises on how to make their products meet China’s requirements and business match-making as well as capacity-building,” he said.

These initiatives aim to help small and medium-sized businesses in the region meet market requirements, connect with potential buyers and establish a sustainable presence in China.

Lizhong also cited the ACC’s efforts to facilitate trade and investment by helping businesses understand policies and trade agreements.

“To advance policy connectivity, the ACC organizes training workshops on trade and investment facilitation for small and medium-sized enterprises in China and also in Asean member states to facilitate bilateral economic and trade flows,” he said.

This year, China sent experts to Asean countries to conduct capacity-building activities under its trade facilitation training program, Lizhong said.

The experts explain trade policies and the upgraded China-Asean Free Trade Area agreement, known as ACFTA 3.0, to help businesses understand its provisions and benefits.

Lizhong said the training covers how SMEs can take advantage of the agreements to reduce costs, ease trade transactions, and expand investment opportunities between China and Asean.

“And it has received a warm welcome from the small and medium enterprises, especially in Asean countries,” he said. CEA