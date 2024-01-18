AI: Key to profitable construction projects in 2024

IN the dynamic world of the construction industry, success in 2024 requires a blend of strategic thinking, adaptability, and cutting-edge technologies. Whether you're a contractor, engineer, or project manager, winning more profitable projects demands foresight and innovation.
Before starting your next project, delve into the global construction landscape, and adapting to changing regulations, overcoming labor shortages, and exploring emerging markets can be pivotal.
The construction industry finds itself at a crucial juncture where tradition meets transformation. Success in 2024 requires professionals to align their strategies with global shifts. Here's a strategic roadmap focusing on winning more profitable projects.
1. Sustainable Construction Practices: A Cornerstone for Profitability
Acknowledging sustainability as a hallmark of quality and responsible development is crucial. Professionals need to integrate sustainable practices to meet evolving consumer expectations and secure profitable projects.
2. Digitalized Project Management: A Game-Changer for Profitable Outcomes
In response to modern demands, increased digitalization is paramount. From centralized data management to collaborative communication, digital platforms offer streamlined processes. AIMHI (Artificial Intelligence Meets Human Intelligence) emerges as a pivotal partner, providing advanced AI solutions for securing profitable projects.
3. AI for Decision-Making: Addressing Labor Shortages Strategically
Leveraging technology is key to overcoming global labor shortages. AIMHI stands out as a strategic partner, offering solutions by monitoring the right manpower productivity output and ensuring profitability in construction projects.
4. Local Engagement: A Global Key to Profitable Success
Success in global construction projects hinges on navigating local dynamics. AIMHI's recognition at the E3 Chairman Recognition Awards underscores its unique advantages.
5. Investing in Workforce Development: Enhancing Profitability Locally and Globally
Strategic investment in workforce development is imperative for addressing labor shortages. AIMHI's seamless blend of artificial and human intelligence empowers teams to secure profitable projects.
AIMHI: Shaping the Future of Profitable Construction
As the construction industry stands on the brink of a digital revolution, AIMHI positions itself as a solution designed for tomorrow. By blending artificial and human intelligence, AIMHI empowers teams to secure more profitable projects.
Engr. Gracell Renz Alagon from DPL Construction Services shares his experience with AIMHI's profit-first construction project management platform.
“Our company started using AIMHI in June 2023 and has been using it up until now. So far, our experience with AIMHI has been exceptional in terms of efficiency, scheduling, and monitoring of materials. It is very helpful for us, specifically in the scheduling of our work, because it reminds us what the important tasks that we should do to avoid being delayed,” he said
He added that AIMHI has contributed to the maximization of their profit.
“It helps us maximize our profit in terms of scheduling ahead of time and reminds us through the message what needs to be done for the week and the next week ahead. It is also very efficient to use because all the important data is on one page only, so it is very convenient to use,” he shared.
He emphasized the significance of AIMHI for construction companies, stating that the platform's capabilities extend to crucial aspects.
“We from DPL Construction Services highly recommend using AIMHI, for it assists the company in monitoring, scheduling, and managing human resources, equipment usage, and finance management. It is also online, so every data you input will reflect on other devices, so even if you are away from the office, you can easily check the status of every construction site,” he said.
PAID PR