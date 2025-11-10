AIC marks 10 years, honors trailblazers

Dedication and excellence

For Aines Librodo, senior assistant vice president for airport strategic partnerships, her decade-long journey with AIC has truly come full circle. What first drew her to AIC —its culture, stability, and trust —continues to inspire her as she helps strengthen partnerships that connect people and communities through world-class airports.

One of her proudest moments was in 2023, when Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), was recognized as Asia’s Best Airport for Airport and Destination Marketing. For Aines, the award was not just a mark of excellence but a testament to the team’s dedication and resilience in bouncing back after the challenges of the pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

MCIA is the country’s second-busiest gateway and the largest international aviation hub outside Metro Manila. Notably, MCIA Terminal 2 is currently recognized for its excellence and outstanding service as a Skytrax 4-Star Terminal.

“There’s a deep sense of pride in knowing that every new airline and every new flight we launch builds air bridges that reunite families, open opportunities, and turn dream destinations into reality,” she said. “To our new teammates, enjoy the ride, and take pride in being part of something that moves people and the country forward.”

Culture of purpose and impact

For Maria Clarissa “Cla” Isla, Regulatory Planning and Compliance Manager at LIMA Water Corporation, her six-year journey has been defined by growth, family, and impact. What initially drew her to AIC was its location near Batangas City, but over time, it was the culture, leadership, and camaraderie of her colleagues that made the company feel like home.

“I take pride in the meaningful impact our products and services have on the communities we serve.”

LIMA Water is the exclusive water and wastewater services provider of Batangas’ LIMA Estate - the country’s largest privately-owned industrial estate.

Among Cla’s proudest milestones is LIMA Water’s recognition by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as an Environmental Testing Laboratory in 2020, achieved amid the challenges of the pandemic. The accomplishment, later honored with an AboitizWay Group Team Award for Integrity, reflected not only the team’s resilience but also AIC’s enduring commitment to quality and service.

Looking ahead, Cla remains proud of Lima Water’s culture of integrity, teamwork, and purpose. “To new team members: embrace the culture, collaborate openly, and take pride in the difference your work can make—because at AIC, every contribution matters,” she shared, underscoring the values that continue to guide her and her team.

Grounded in teamwork

For Cecil Rose Yu, administration supervisor at Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., her three-year journey with AIC has been defined by purpose, resilience, and gratitude.

In partnership with the Davao City Water District, Apo Agua operates the award-winning Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, which delivers 300 million liters of potable water per day to one million Davaoeños—empowering communities with sustainable water and improving quality of life across the city.

Cecil, a former AboitizPower team member, was drawn back to Apo Agua by the Aboitiz Group’s mission of creating meaningful impact and its culture of care. Among her proudest milestones was leading the completion of Apo Agua’s Project Balay—a new annex office in Davao City delivered on schedule and within budget.

“Being part of AIC has taught me to embrace change with resilience and humility,” she shared. “Every achievement we celebrate is not just a product of individual effort, but of teamwork, trust, and a shared mission to make a real difference in our communities.”

For Percival Vincent “Vince” Tan, Vice President for External Affairs, teamwork has been key to addressing several challenges, including the eventful journey AIC took to bag its first airport public-private partnership (PPP) - Laguindingan International Airport (LIA). Vince and his team played a key role in this project’s success.

“Never lose hope, never give up despite the odds stacked against you (and the team). It's always a team effort here, which always has your back,” Vince, a long-time Aboitiz Group team member, said, adding that in AIC, “there are no egos here; it has always been THE Team.”

Cultivating growth

For Angel Rose Trocio, Associate Manager for Human Resources Performance Management and Learning & Development at MCIA operator ACAC, her 2 ½-year journey has been transformative, evolving, and purposeful.

“I was drawn to AIC after learning about its acquisition of MCIA,” she shared. “An airport isn’t just a travel hub- it’s a complex ecosystem where people, operations, and experiences come together. And it’s one thing to work in an airport, but another to be part of the Philippines’ best.”

For Atty. Glenn Agbayani, Jr., AVP for Structuring and Regulatory Affairs, AIC’s work on the Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao International Airports brought both challenges and opportunities, strengthening the team’s resilience and unity.

Having steered the projects through two national administrations and major regulatory changes, Atty. Glenn described the experience as a true test of adaptability and collaboration. “Working on these projects across shifting policy landscapes required agility and perseverance,” he shared. “What kept us moving forward was a shared sense of purpose—to create infrastructure that connects people, drives regional growth, and uplifts communities. These milestones remind us that when we work together, we can turn complexity into progress.”

At the end of the day, making a difference boils down to being open to new challenges and experiences that form everyday life at AIC.

“The biggest lesson I've learned is to stay open - open to learning, new ideas, and even the unexpected opportunities that come knocking when you least expect them,’ said Mariz Rivera, P&C Senior Manager.

Mariz describes her AIC journey so far as “purpose-driven, challenging, and fulfilling.“

"The more I leaned into challenges and said 'yes' to things that stretched me, the more I discovered strengths I didn't even know I had. You advance when you stay willing to learn and take on what's next — and that approach helps me lift my own impact, and the team's, as we grow together," Mariz added.