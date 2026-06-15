AIMHI launches offline construction application

Tagum City-based startup AIMHI (AI Meets Human Intelligence) has launched a mobile app with offline mode designed to help construction teams track projects, monitor costs, and coordinate field operations even without internet access.

The Android version became available on June 8, 2026, while the iOS version will roll out within one to two months.

Founder and CEO Cherryanne Lee Angoy said the platform was built to help construction teams avoid costly delays and blind spots.

“I have seen what happens when teams do not have a single source of truth — inaccurate estimates, delayed schedules, and rising costs that go unnoticed,” Angoy said. “We built AIMHI so contractors can see what is happening in real time and act before problems grow.”

Addressing fragmented construction workflows

AIMHI said many Philippine construction teams still rely on disconnected tools such as spreadsheets, paper logs, manual reports, and group chats. The startup said this setup leads to delayed reporting and reactive decision-making, often resulting in cost overruns, material losses, and schedule delays.

The company also noted that limited internet connectivity on job sites worsens the problem, as most construction software stops working without a signal.

AIMHI designed its mobile app with offline functionality to address this issue. The app saves all updates locally and automatically syncs data once connectivity is restored, preventing data loss and reporting delays.

Real-time tracking and AI-driven alerts

The platform is built around three core functions: visibility, risk detection, and decision support.

It allows users to track costs against estimates in real time, while its AI system flags risks such as budget leaks, delays, and material shortages before they escalate.

The app also provides recommended actions rather than static dashboards, AIMHI said.

Field tools for construction teams

The mobile app offers several features aimed at simplifying field operations:

Field teams can submit progress reports directly from job sites, allowing office staff to receive updates in real time.

Workers can record attendance through their phones, eliminating the need for logbooks or biometric systems.

The platform also allows on-site material requests, replacing group chats and manual coordination with a tracked digital system.

Inventory updates in real time as warehouse and site data sync directly through the app, giving managers live visibility across projects.

The system also generates AI alerts for issues such as material shortages and stalled progress, helping teams respond earlier to potential problems.

All project communication is centralized within the app, reducing reliance on external messaging platforms. PR